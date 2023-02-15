Uberflip Earns Most Loved Award for Content Experience Platforms from TrustRadius for 2023

Uberflip was recognized by customer reviews as having one of the most loved products out of 28,600 other products across 825 categories.

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius , the most-trusted research and review platform, for earning the highest ratio of "love" per review across the entire TrustRadius platform. It earned the Most Loved Award for Content Experience Platforms.

The Most Loved Award highlights companies that have received the most amount of reviews that show the love of their customers. TrustRadius analyzed every review collected in 2022 word by word. More than 29,800 reviews were analyzed across 28,600+ products and 825+ categories. The TrustRadius Most Loved Awards are entirely based upon customer reviews made in 2022.

"It's always an honor to receive industry accolades, but this award really stands out because it's based entirely on feedback from Uberflip customers," said Yoav Schwartz, CEO at Uberflip. "Uberflip became the top content experience platform by putting our customers first and we'll continue that by empowering marketers to personalize content experiences to help drive business growth by enriching go-to-market strategies with relevant content to accelerate customer engagement at scale."

Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes said about Uberflip in 2022 at TrustRadius.com:

"Uberflip helped us centralize all of our content in one destination, and curate experiences for prospects, partners, and customers. We were able to create content destinations for key parts of our customer lifecycle, ABM campaigns for prospects, and co-branded content with partners, all using Uberflip."

- Bri, Sr. Marketing Manager at Lev

"With Uberflip and Uberflip Sales Assist we are able to have content ready to go for whenever we need to create a Marketing landing page on the fly, or for when sales needs to send a piece of content to a prospect or client."

- Nicholas, Global Marketing Associate at SEI

"Our entire GTM team utilizes Uberflip. Sales loves how you can share the content via many different integrations such as Gmail and Outreach. Sales uses sales streams to share experiences securely using password authentication when they share things like demos and pricing info. Sales have found using sales streams is far more effective than simply dropping content and pdfs into an email."

- Dylan, Sr. Manager of ABM at Matillion

"Uberflip is one of the most loved software products of 2023," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Uberflip won a Most Loved Award for Content Experience Platforms based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight the positive impact on sales enablement, personalized content delivery across multiple channels, third-party integrations, and the overall ease of use of the software."

To read current reviews, or write your own review visit Uberflip's TrustRadius review page at www.trustradius.com/products/uberflip/reviews . To learn more about how Uberflip can help empower your small business, visit www.uberflip.com/

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform that empowers marketing and sales to create engaging, relevant content destinations quickly for every campaign, audience, and stage of the customer journey. Marketers use our platform to scale how they incorporate content into every touchpoint and remove friction from the customer journey by surfacing the right content at the right time. For more information, visit uberflip.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

SOURCE Uberflip