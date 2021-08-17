Uberflip Further Strengthens Senior Leadership Roster with Key New Hires

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces the hiring of Sara Thomas as the Vice President, People and Culture and Tim Fimmers for the role of Vice President, Engineering. With the inclusion of these two SaaS industry veterans, Uberflip reinforces its commitment to technical innovation and growth.

"We've created an exceptional, all-encompassing platform that empowers marketers to create engaging experiences around content that accelerate the buyer journey," said Yoav Schwartz, CEO at Uberflip. "Sara and Tim have the experience to ensure we're attracting the strongest, smartest, most innovative people to Uberflip and taking us to the next level of growth."

Thomas brings over 15 years of human resource experience, delivering results for companies like Tealium, Sony Online Entertainment and Fallbrook Technologies at critical points of their success. In her previous leadership role at Tealium, she helped scale the company from 100 to 500 employees across six global offices, and will bring that tenacity to Uberflip. The hiring of Thomas, who is based in San Diego, symbolizes a shift as Uberflip evolves from a proud Toronto-based company to a global company focused on hiring the best talent across Canada, the U.S. and beyond to serve its international customer base.

"As Head of People and Culture, I will be directly responsible for developing and championing strategies along with implementing programs that inspire and motivate our employees," said Thomas. "I am excited to continue to build upon the culture that Uberflip has already created by infusing our values in everything we do."

Fimmers brings over 20 years of experience with success building and scaling business and technology in the SaaS space. Working backwards from the customer, he is skilled in balancing user requirements, business objectives and technical capabilities. Most recently, Fimmers was President and Chief Technology Officer for AdPerfect, growing and selling the company with favorable exits.

"I'm looking forward to transforming Uberflip through technical innovation, and continuing our mission to deliver a world-class platform," said Fimmers. "I'm excited to scale our engineering teams to meet that growth."

Uberflip's platform empowers customer-facing teams to centralize and organize content, create personalized experiences, and distribute those experiences to generate results at every stage of the journey. Despite the pandemic, Uberflip's team continued to adapt and experienced significant growth. That trend will continue into 2022, where employee growth is projected to increase by 65% with over 30 roles currently open as the company scales to meet customer demand.

