Uberflip Listed in 61 G2 Spring 2023 Reports

The company has gained recognition for its content experience platform and account-based web and content experiences

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces it has been named in 61 G2 Spring 2023 reports with recognition as a leader in four G2 Grid® Reports. The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence.

"We are thrilled to be listed in 61 reports and again identified as a leader," says Jason Dea, vice president of product at Uberflip. "The recognition we have received through these customer reviews in relation to the ability to create engaging, relevant content experiences at scale for each stage of the buyer journey, is a testament to the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of the Uberflip team."

The reports are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. These are a couple of recent G2 customer reviews:

"Uberflip is a great content hub for meeting your company goals."

"Easy to load assets and tag, so that your website can deliver the most relevant content to your prospects and customers. Streamlines the ability to segment your content by intent, product, and industry."

"Ability to customize & tailor your prospect follow-ups!"

"From an SDR perspective, we really find value in being able to customize our prospect's journey by tailoring the content to fit their persona or current pain points. Specifically, from an Inbound/ Lead Gen perspective, it's also beneficial to be able to track in our CRM what piece of content they downloaded and when. As an SDR, we can tailor our follow-up with relevant content pieces that speak more to this issue."

Specifically, Uberflip was called out as a leader in the following reports:

Enterprise Grid® Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Enterprise Grid® Report for Content Experience Platforms

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Content Experience Platforms

Grid® Report for Content Experience Platforms

To learn more about what real users have to say, or to leave your own review of Uberflip on G2's review page, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/uberflip/reviews .

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform that empowers marketing and sales to create engaging, relevant content destinations quickly for every campaign, audience, and stage of the customer journey. Marketers use our platform to scale how they incorporate content into every touchpoint and remove friction from the customer journey by surfacing the right content at the right time. For more information, visit uberflip.com .

