Uber's New Holiday Hub to Deliver Christmas Trees, Wreaths and Seasonal Essentials

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the holiday season, today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced the expansion of their seasonal delivery offerings with the brand new Holiday hub on the Uber Eats platform. The first-of-its-kind category will expand and rotate seasonally throughout 2022 and beyond to accommodate various holidays, making it easier than ever for consumers to have holiday needs delivered right to their door.

The new hub will also be home to Uber's recently launched Holiday Shop, which will offer on-demand delivery and pick-up of Christmas trees and more to customers in Los Angeles, San Diego, West Palm Beach as well as wreaths in New York City this holiday season. The exclusive partnership with Proper Companies' holiday division (which includes Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees and Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch), features 2-4 foot trees, wreaths (in NYC only) and tree preservative for delivery, as well as 5-10 foot trees for pick-up.

To access the the one-stop shop for all things holiday, customers can open the Uber Eats app and tap the "Holiday" billboard (or even search for holiday with the Santa, Mrs. Claus and Christmas Tree and emoji!) to access a wide range of merchants and their holiday aisles, including Rite Aid, GoPuff, Walgreens and more.

From December 1-31, Uber Eats customers will receive $20 off orders of $60+ from gifting merchants and specialty food stores, including Mr. Jingles and Bed Bath & Beyond.* As always, Uber One members will enjoy $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders of $15+.**

Uber is the one platform that helps customers to go anywhere and get anything. With our eyes set on powering on-demand commerce, Uber Eats provides instant access to local merchants that extends beyond prepared food delivery, across the globe. With groceries, convenience, alcohol and other must-haves like wellness products, pet essentials, and now seasonal holiday must-haves, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more — more convenience, more variety, and more connections to commerce they love.

*Offer available only at participating Gifting stores through December 31, 2021. Order minimum of $60 (before taxes and fees) is required. Order min before taxes and fees. Cannot be combined. Only valid in the US where Gifting section is available in the Uber and/or Uber Eats app. Exclusions may apply. See app for availability.

**Taxes and fees do not apply to order minimums. Other fees apply. See terms and conditions for more details.

