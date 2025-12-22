Ubicquia Appoints Industry Veteran Matthew Brady as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubicquia, Inc., a leader in intelligent infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Matthew B. Brady as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Brady will lead the company's global go-to-market strategy, sales execution, and customer success initiatives across utility, municipal, and enterprise markets.

"Matthew is a dynamic sales leader with a proven track record of scaling businesses and delivering exceptional results," said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. "His expertise in building high-performing teams and forging strategic partnerships will be instrumental as we expand our smart grid, intelligent lighting, and public safety platforms worldwide."

Brady brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning global sales, marketing, and general management roles across both public and private companies in the telecom, security, and public safety sectors. Most recently, Brady was the CEO of EvidenceIQ, a ballistic recognition company, built to reduce gun crime. Previously, Brady was Chief Revenue Officer of VaaS, which was acquired by Motorola Solutions for $445 million. At Motorola, Brady served as Vice President of Sales for the Video Security Division, where he grew North America sales to over $500 million in 2022—an increase of more than 40% year over year—while accelerating the adoption of SaaS solutions across public safety and enterprise markets. Prior to that, he served as President of Federal Signal Corporation's Security and Safety Systems Group.

"I'm excited to join Ubicquia's world-class team to accelerate growth both domestically and internationally," said Brady. "The company's intelligent infrastructure solutions are redefining how hundreds of cities, utilities, and enterprises drive energy efficiency, improve reliability, and enhance public safety. I look forward to broadening our go-to-market strategies and expanding our teams to deliver even greater value for our customers and partners."

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia's AI-driven platforms make existing critical infrastructure intelligent to increase grid resiliency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance operational efficiency for utilities and municipalities. The company's advanced analytics platform analyzes more than 3.5 billion data sets per day to deliver real-time, actionable insights. Ubicquia's products and solutions—including sensors, software, and connectivity—are compatible with more than 450 million streetlights, 500 million transformers, and 1 billion utility poles worldwide. The company's platforms are deployed across more than 1,000 utilities and municipalities, and its technologies are integrated on an OEM basis with leading manufacturers of transformers, streetlights, and public safety video solutions.

