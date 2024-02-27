Ubicquia Delivers Branded Cat 1 and M1 Wireless Modems Based on Qualcomm Chipsets

Designed to meet US Utility and Municipal Supply Chain, Cyber Security and Multi-Band Requirements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubicquia, a leader in intelligent infrastructure, unveiled its new UbiModem™ modules for Cat 1 and M1 LTE networks. Ubicquia Cat 1 and M1 modems support all US bands for public and private LTE Networks from AT&T, Verizon, TMO, UScellular, Anterix and other leading providers.

UbiModem modules provide utilities and municipalities with wireless connectivity and security to meet their growing grid digitization and data demands that are difficult to support with existing mesh networks. All Ubicquia platforms with integrated UbiModem modules can be converted from public to private networks over-the-air using Ubicquia's UbiVu® subscriber and device management platform. This eliminates additional trips to the pole and forklift upgrades of devices in the field, saving customers time and money.

"Ubicquia's customer base represents the largest utilities and municipalities across the US. With more than 1 million smart grid, smart city and public safety devices produced per year, we have the volume and manufacturing agreements to build our own Qualcomm based modems that meet US utility supply chain, cyber security, and frequency band requirements," said Ed Marabotto, Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing, Ubicquia.

"All UbiModem modules will allow Ubicquia to provide validated security at each stage of the development and manufacturing processes," said Kenneth Abbott, Chief Information Security Officer, Ubicquia. "Firmware source code binaries are scanned for vulnerabilities and remediated, the approved binaries are digitally signed and the modem itself undergoes penetration testing. This is part of our validated security posture; where Ubicquia modems and platforms have their security validated internally and externally at each level."

The UbiModem Cat 1 module is based on the Qualcomm 9207 chipset. It delivers 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink data rates.

The UbiModem Cat M1 module is based on Qualcomm 9205 chipset and delivers 588 Kbps downlink and 1119 Kbps uplink.

Both modems support Industrial Smart Grid, Smart City and Public Safety applications, such as Transformer Monitoring, Intelligent Streetlight controls and License Plate Recognition. Ubicquia platforms with integrated UbiModem modules will be on display at the DistribuTech Conference, from February 27-29 at the Orlando Convention Center in Ubicquia booth #3317.

About Ubicquia, Inc.
Ubicquia's intelligent infrastructure platforms install in minutes and make the world smarter, safer, and more connected. Our smart city solutions simply plug into the photocell socket of 360 million compatible streetlights to reduce energy consumption, enhance public safety, and lower operations and maintenance costs. Our communications platforms use existing streetlights to expand public broadband and help mobile operators accelerate 5G and FWA deployments. Our smart grid products attach to existing distribution transformers in minutes and provide predictive analytics that make the grid more resilient. Ubicquia® products are deployed by more than 800 customers, including some of the largest cities, utilities, and mobile operators across North America. To learn more visit www.ubicquia.com.

SOURCE Ubicquia, Inc.

