Ubicquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Four New Appointments

Dave Herlong, Kyle Brown, Jow Ortiz and Keith Chinchar Join Executive Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubicquia, Inc., a leader in intelligent infrastructure platforms for utilities and municipalities, announces four new appointments to its executive team: Dave Herlong as Chief Operating Officer, Kyle Brown as Chief Revenue Officer, Jow Ortiz as General Manager of Smart Grid and Keith Chinchar as General Manager of Smart Streetlighting.

"Dave, Kyle, Jow and Keith have demonstrated leadership track records and possess deep domain expertise, strategic acumen and operational excellence that will drive our next major growth phase. I am excited to have Dave overseeing our business units. He brings years of diversified utility industry, strategy and operational experience to Ubicquia. I am equally excited to promote from within and know that Kyle, Jow and Keith are deserving of their new leadership roles," said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia.

Executive Profiles

Dave Herlong, Chief Operating Officer, joins Ubicquia after a distinguished 30-year career at Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). Dave's extensive experience includes leadership roles in Distribution Operations, Construction, Streetlights, Vegetation, Smart Grid and Cyber Resiliency. As Senior Director of FPL's state-of-the-art Control Center and later as Executive Director of Smart Grid and Innovation, Dave played a pivotal role in modernizing the nation's electricity delivery infrastructure. Dave is a 5-time U.S. patent holder, a certified six sigma Black Belt and has earned an Executive Certificate in Strategy & Innovation from M.I.T. At Ubicquia, Dave will oversee the daily operations of our Smart Lighting, Smart Grid, and Public Safety business segments.

Kyle Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, brings over 15 years of expertise in sales, channel management, and business development. With a track record of driving growth and transforming organizational structures at Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, Cisco Systems, and GlaxoSmithKline, Kyle is well-equipped to lead Ubicquia's revenue generation efforts across global markets.

Jow Ortiz, General Manager of Smart Grid, will oversee Ubicquia's utilities initiatives, focusing on solution development, go-to-market strategy, and P&L. Jow holds dual bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering and applied physics from the University of Miami and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. With 25 years of experience at FPL, Jow has been at the forefront of projects in smart grid, clean energy, IoT, analytics, and AI. He has chaired Edison Electric Institute committees and is a Senior Member of IEEE.

Keith Chinchar, General Manager of Smart Streetlighting, will oversee solution development, go-to-market strategy, and P&L for Ubicquia's smart streetlighting solutions. Keith has over 25 years of experience in engineering, business development, and sales for IoT devices and smart city applications. His leadership in major outdoor lighting projects at CIMCON, Tesla, Encelium, and Lutron will be instrumental in enhancing urban infrastructure with energy-efficient technologies. These strategic appointments underscore Ubicquia's commitment to leadership in intelligent infrastructure, paving the way for continued innovation and excellence.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia AI platforms make existing critical infrastructure intelligent to reduce energy consumption, increase grid resiliency, and enhance operational efficiencies for utilities and municipalities. The company's advanced analytics platform leverages more than 2 billion data sets per day to deliver its customers actionable insights. Ubicquia's platforms, which include sensors, software, and connectivity, are compatible with over 360 million streetlights, 500 million transformers, and 1 billion utility poles worldwide. Ubicquia's platforms are deployed by more than 800 utilities and cities. Ubicquia's technology is integrated on an OEM basis or otherwise with leading manufacturers of streetlights, distribution transformers, and public safety solutions. For more information visit www.ubicquia.com.

