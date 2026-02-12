Ubie Announces Collaboration to Reinvent the Healthcare Digital Front Door

Ubie and Mayo Clinic collaborate with the goal of delivering a unified, AI-powered chat and voice platform to streamline healthcare access, reduce complexity and offer a best-in-class patient experience

Natural conversations, instant answers, and a seamless triage-to-booking flow will drive first-contact resolution, self-scheduling and patient satisfaction scores

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie , an AI-driven and clinically vetted healthcare prediction platform designed to guide patients to the care they need, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to co-develop a new interface with the goal of reinventing how patients navigate, access and engage with health systems and payers. The platform, Ubie Smart Support, aims to unify the multiple digital front doors currently used across primary care units with a single, enterprise-grade patient access experience, available 24/7.

Digital front doors have advanced patient coordination, improving scheduling and access to care beyond traditional telephone interactions. They have become a crucial part of driving improved interaction for modern health systems. However, fragmented and poorly executed digital front door solutions can leave patients needing to navigate multiple portals - creating friction, confusion and low adoption.

Smart Support's digital front door seeks to address these challenges by integrating chat and voice interfaces into one access point to enable patients to engage through their preferred channel. With clinically validated symptom assessment, triage, and scheduling capabilities, the platform will aim to efficiently route patients to the appropriate care setting based on their symptoms, coverage, and clinical need.

Mayo Clinic and Ubie also plan to co-develop an add-on chronic disease management module for Smart Support, with the goal of enabling patients with high-burden conditions to track care plan adherence, receive personalized recommendations, monitor trends, and surface issues requiring escalation to care teams.

For health systems, this solution is designed to address operational challenges, including call center overload, scheduling friction, and inconsistent patient experience. With natural conversations, instant answers, a seamless triage-to-booking flow, and human agent escalation for high-acuity or complex cases, Smart Support's goal is to go beyond the capability of existing solutions to lift first-contact resolution rates, self-service completion rates and patient experience scores.

"Ubie's collaboration with Mayo Clinic is a significant step to further our mission of guiding everyone to the right care, where the needs of the patient come first," said Kota Kubo, co-founder and co-CEO of Ubie. "By unifying the current approach to digital front doors, Ubie seeks to streamline how patients engage with health systems and accelerate their path to getting the care that they need."

This collaboration follows Ubie's 30-week pilot program as part of Mayo Clinic's Platform Accelerate program.

About Ubie

Founded in 2017, Ubie is a healthcare AI company powering clinical-grade, AI-first patient journeys. Ubie's doctor-approved AI helps people move safely from initial symptoms to next-step guidance and appropriate care.

Backed by Google and global partners, Ubie combines proprietary disease-prediction technology with a HIPAA-ready safety layer to support digital front door experiences and chronic disease management.

Ubie's flagship consumer products include the Symptom Checker ( https://ubiehealth.com/symptom-checker ), Ubie Consult ( https://ubiehealth.com/consult/ ), and Doctors Note ( https://ubiehealth.com/doctors-note ). Together, they are seeing rapid adoption, with 30% month-over-month growth.

Globally, Ubie supports more than 13 million monthly users, including over 1 million in the U.S. In Japan, Ubie's provider solutions are used by more than 1,800 healthcare organizations—clinical expertise now being scaled for U.S. health systems to deliver a safe, reliable bridge between patient symptoms and professional care.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

