UBILITE Expands Advisory Board, Will Introduce Breakthrough Low-Power SoC for Always-On Wearables and Other Products at CES 2026

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UBILITE, a leader in ultra-low power connectivity SoC's for the AI peripheral market, today announced the expansion of its advisory board as it prepares to launch a breakthrough SoC for next-generation wearables, personal AI peripherals and IoT sensors at CES 2026. The new UB411A combined 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4/BLE 5.4 chipset will deliver reliable, secure, high-speed up to 72.2Mbps direct-to-cloud wireless connectivity at power consumption levels up to 15x lower than currently available SoCs, dramatically extending battery life for always-on user-centric devices.

The new advisory board members are Dr. Edward Frank, a renowned wireless communications expert who has held executive posts at Broadcom and Apple and been honored as an IEEE Fellow in recognition of his contributions to the commercialization of Wi-Fi; and Michael Leabman, a serial entrepreneur specializing in translating RF, semiconductor and AI engineering innovation into category-defining products and platforms at companies including Energous and Movano.

They join board members Duane Nelles, an executive at Qualcomm for 30 years; Dave Welch, a 40-year industry veteran who has served as CTO of SDL, Founder of Infinera and CEO and Founder of Attotude; and Ernie Moody, President of Action Gaming and member of the Gaming Hall of Fame.

"With a $2T addressable market for next-generation personal devices, the ability of our new chipset to power these products represents a transformative market opportunity for the company," said George Holmes, UBILITE Chairman and CEO. "This advisory board brings together some of the most respected people in the wireless industry to help us build the go-to-market strategy that will put UBILITE front and center in the development of these new solutions."

The board is chaired by UBILITE President and COO Peter Gammel, an industry veteran with deep RF and semiconductor expertise who previously held CTO posts at Skyworks, Agere and Global Foundries.

About UBILITE

Founded in 2014, UBILITE is redefining wireless connectivity with ultra-low power wireless solutions for wearables, sensors and emerging AI peripherals. Its latest innovation is the first SoC platform built from the ground up for edge intelligence—offering Wi-Fi with 10x lower power consumption and one-quarter the size of traditional solutions, while maintaining high-speed performance, robust security and minimal system cost. www.ubilite.com

