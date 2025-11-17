UBILITE Names Top Wireless Executives to New Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UBILITE, a leader in ultra-low power connectivity SoC's for the AI peripheral market, today announced the first members of a new advisory board that will assist in maximizing market opportunities for products including a breakthrough chip for next-generation wearables that will be introduced at CES 2026.

The board will be chaired by UBILITE President and COO Peter Gammel, an industry veteran with deep RF and semiconductor expertise who previously held CTO posts at Skyworks, Agere and Global Foundries. The first board members are:

Duane Nelles , whose 30-year executive career at Qualcomm has included corporate development, finance and strategy roles

, whose 30-year executive career at Qualcomm has included corporate development, finance and strategy roles Dave Welch , a 40-year industry veteran who has served as CTO of SDL, Founder of Infinera and CEO and Founder of Attotude

, a 40-year industry veteran who has served as CTO of SDL, Founder of Infinera and CEO and Founder of Attotude Ernie Moody, President of Action Gaming who was inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame in 2019

The UB411A combined 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4/BLE 5.4 chip that UBILITE will demonstrate at CES 2026 features ultra-low power consumption that dramatically extends battery life, full Wi-Fi performance eliminating the need to throttle speeds or reduce data rates to save energy, cool operation essential for devices worn directly on the body, and a much smaller footprint than other solutions. The UB411A also offers direct-to-cloud connectivity that reduces latency and potential failure points, plus always-on AI at the edge for delivery of ambient intelligence enabling wearables to act as 24/7 assistants.

"Our advisory board members have helped define the modern wireless space, so they are ideally positioned to help accelerate adoption of our SoC's," said George Holmes, UBILITE Chairman and CEO. "Given the $2T total addressable market for AI co-pilots with always-on ambient intelligence as well as our success in solving the chip shortcomings that have hampered development of this next wave of wearables, this board will help ensure that we capture significant market share in this massive product category."

About UBILITE

Founded in 2014, UBILITE is redefining wireless connectivity with ultra-low power wireless solutions for wearables, sensors and emerging AI peripherals. Its latest innovation is the first SoC platform built from the ground up for edge intelligence—offering Wi-Fi with 10x lower power consumption and one-quarter the size of traditional solutions, while maintaining high-speed performance, robust security and minimal system cost. www.ubilite.com.

SOURCE UBILITE