UBPet Launches V10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner to Transform Pet Owners' Cleaning Experience

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBPet, a smart home appliance brand with a focus on design and development in the field of smart pet AI products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the UBPet V10 robot vacuum cleaner. The product, now available on Amazon in the United States, emerges as a beacon of innovation in the home cleaning industry, specifically engineered to address the challenges faced by pet-owning households.

At the heart of the UBPet V10 is its incredible 22,000Pa suction power, making it one of the most powerful robot vacuums on the market. This immense suction capability ensures that even the most stubborn pet hair and deep-seated dirt are effortlessly removed, leaving your carpets and floors spotless. Rivaling even the top-tier counterpart models in performance, the V10 is specifically engineered for homes with pets, making it the ultimate pet hair and carpet cleaning expert.

One of the standout features of the UBPet V10 is its specially designed brush that prevents hair tangling. Traditional vacuum brushes often struggle with pet hair, leading to tangles that reduce cleaning efficiency. The V10's innovative brush roll design avoids this issue entirely, ensuring a tangle-free cleaning experience. The brush roll is also easily removable for hassle-free maintenance. Additionally, the V10 boasts advanced cyclonic technology, which maintains powerful suction throughout the cleaning process by effectively separating air from dust. This reduces the need for frequent filter replacements, saving money and reducing waste. The included H12 HEPA filter can be easily cleaned, contributing to an eco-friendly cleaning solution that promotes a healthier home environment.

The UBPet V10's compact D-shaped design allows it to navigate and clean hard-to-reach areas with ease. Standing at just 4.3 inches tall, it can slip under low furniture and into tight spaces that other vacuums might miss. Despite its compact size, it does not compromise on cleaning power or efficiency.

Smart navigation is another highlight of the UBPet V10. The V10 is not only powerful but also smart. Equipped with a suite of sensors, including LiDAR, Line-Laser Sensors, Cliff Detection Sensors, and Carpet Recognition Sensors, the V10 navigates seamlessly around obstacles and manages challenging terrains with ease. Its ability to save up to eight different maps makes it perfect for multi-story homes, offering tailored cleaning routines for each floor.

In addition to its impressive cleaning capabilities, the UBPet V10 operates at a minimal noise level of just 60 decibels. This feature is particularly beneficial for homes with noise-sensitive pets or family members. The V10 also features an intuitive smart app that allows users to control and monitor the vacuum remotely, schedule cleaning sessions, and receive real-time updates on the cleaning progress.

Convenience is a top priority with the UBPet V10. The vacuum features a one-touch dustbin that makes emptying waste simple and mess-free. Smart ambient lighting around the dustbin indicates when it's time to empty the garbage, ensuring that users can maintain optimal performance without hassle.

The UBPet V10 has already garnered significant attention and support, having successfully completed a campaign on Kickstarter with over 670 backers, securing the second spot in the Technology Popularity Ranking. This impressive achievement highlights the trust and enthusiasm that consumers have for this innovative product.

The UBPet V10 robot vacuum cleaner offers a solution that specifically addresses the needs of pet owners and anyone seeking a powerful, intelligent, and user-friendly cleaning device. To celebrate the launch, UBPet is offering a special discount from June 15 to July 15. Customers can take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZNXKHVB?maas=maas_adg_33D661D2D5E5D330678D6C5B2A5E7992_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas.

About UBPet

Established in 2012, UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD (Stock Code: 9880.HK) is a leading humanoid robots and smart service robots company. With 2000+ employees, including 1000+ R&D staffs, UBPet is a brand owned by UBTECH Robotics who focus on design and development in the field of smart pet AI products.

For more information, please visit: https://ubpet.ubtrobot.com.

