uBreakiFix by Asurion's Flagship Samsung Repair Locations Earn Network's Top Customer Experience Metrics

One Year Later, uBreakiFix and Samsung's "Flagship" Partnership is Innovating its Approach to Repair

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than six years into their authorized repair partnership, Samsung® and uBreakiFix® by Asurion continue elevating the Galaxy customer experience with even more enhancements supporting repair quality and turnaround time at uBreakiFix by Asurion stores.

The companies announced last summer plans to appoint 50 uBreakiFix by Asurion stores as flagship Samsung repair locations. These stores would have access to specialized equipment, parts inventory and Samsung training, even beyond that of typical authorized repair centers. Now one year later, the 50 flagship stores are delivering the network's highest Net Promoter Scores (NPS), an industry-standard measure of customer experience – 5.5% higher than the broader network.1

Each selected flagship serves as a testing ground for research and innovation. For example, earlier this year, technicians at the flagship stores gave feedback that they identified redundant camera calibration testing that could be removed from the service process. The repair technicians determined the testing was already done by Samsung R&D in the manufacturing process, so it was not a required indicator for quality of performance before conducting a repair. As a result, technician workflow was optimized to shorten customer wait times.

"At our Samsung flagship stores, it's often the little things that make the biggest difference," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreakiFix by Asurion. "The ability to carry more inventory is huge, of course, but I think all of the micro-enhancements – from offering loaner devices to incorporating more storytelling into the stores' branding – are just as important in crafting a truly differentiated experience. Not to mention, everything we're learning at our flagship stores helps us improve the repair experience across the entire uBreakiFix by Asurion network. It's been a valuable endeavor and a great step forward in our years-long partnership with Samsung – one that has always been rooted in delivering the best experience possible for our shared customers."

Flagship stores stock 23% more SKUs than average stores2, enabling them to complete more repairs with same-day turnaround. Even repairs requiring motherboard replacement will soon be available for same-day service, starting later next month. Like all uBreakiFix by Asurion stores, flagship stores also undergo authorized service provider (ASP) training, complete all Samsung repairs using exclusively OEM (genuine) parts and utilize Samsung systems for required functionality and quality testing upon receiving and returning devices. Flagship stores are now offering repairs for the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 series, with services rolling out to all uBreakiFix by Asurion stores.

Even with quick turnaround times, flagship stores also offer loaner Galaxy devices so customers can stay connected while their repair is underway.

"If you drop your brand-new phone straight out of the box, don't worry – we're here to help," Barbuto said. "We know the panic of breaking your phone, especially in those early days, and we love being the bearers of good news: yes, we can fix it."

In addition to promoting device longevity through repair and maintenance services, Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion have been partners in recycling since 2020. The latest flagship expansion has increased in-store recycling more than 25% year over year3, with customers enjoying more ways to responsibly recycle their cell phones, tablets, computers, cords and more with no added cost.

"Offering convenient options for customers to extend the life of their devices continues to be one of our top priorities," said Mark Williams, Head of Customer Care at Samsung. "By providing a fast and easy experience through uBreakiFix by Asurion, we've been able to offer Samsung users around the country extended opportunities to choose how and when they seek support."

Flagship stores are located within major metropolitan areas across the country such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Newark, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Phoenix. For Samsung customers located outside those regions, nearly 700 uBreakiFix by Asurion stores are available nationwide for authorized Galaxy device care or book an on-site, "We Come to You" appointment, available via 400+ repair vehicles covering 91% of the U.S.

Samsung provides #1 Quality and Service Coverage in the US for mobile devices4, and achieved #1 customer satisfaction and #1 overall service quality among 5G mobile devices in the 2024 American Customer Satisfaction Index Survey. Through Samsung's robust care network, customers have access to more than 9,000 Samsung Mobile certified technicians in the U.S., with convenient walk-in, mail-in and We Come to You repair options.

For more information and to view a service menu near you, visit www.ubreakifix.com or www.samsung.com/us/support/service/locations .

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix by Asurion stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix by Asurion has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, the stores became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

About Samsung

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. The company pushes beyond the limits of today's technology to provide groundbreaking connected experiences across its large portfolio of products and services. As an eleven-time winner of EPA's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence, , SEA is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment through its eco-conscious products, practices and operations. To learn more and to get involved, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us and follow @SamsungNewsUS . SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

1 Based on Samsung customer service survey data collected by Qualtrics through July 2024

2Based on average daily inventory quantity at flagship-designated uBreakiFix by Asurion stores compared to average daily inventory quantity at non-flagship locations

3 Based on in-store recycling program data from January- June 2023 and January-June 2024

4 Among leading smart phone manufacturers (in-warranty authorized locations only); based on population within 30 min. drive of walk-in service center or home van service center ($30 home van service fee).

