uBreakiFix Tech Repair Franchise Grows Asheville Footprint

New Woodfin store offers fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops, and more

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Woodfin at 8 Weaverville Road, Suite 104. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with nearly any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix North Asheville is owned by Jimmy Ray Smith Jr., who also owns uBreakiFix South Asheville in Arden.

"Technology is part of everyday life, and when it breaks or stops working like it should, it can be really disruptive," said Smith. "Our goal is to minimize that stress and help customers get their device — and their day — back on track as seamlessly as possible. Our new Woodfin store gives North Asheville residents a convenient, reliable option for repairs, and we look forward to becoming the go-to tech resource for this community."

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are authorized service providers for Samsung Galaxy® smartphones, Google Pixel™ smartphones, Xbox® game consoles, Microsoft Surface® devices, and more. uBreakiFix stores also have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools, and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

"We are excited to serve people in Woodfin and North Asheville with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. We look forward to serving this community through our new location."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year limited warranty. For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/northasheville. Walk-in service is also available.

uBreakiFix North Asheville is located at:

uBreakiFix by Asurion

8 Weaverville Rd #104, Woodfin, NC 28804

(828) 412-5054

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

SOURCE Asurion