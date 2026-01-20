uBreakiFix Tech Repair Franchise Opens East Tucson Store at Park Place

New store offers fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops, and more

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location, uBreakiFix Tucson East, at Park Place, located at 5350 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 156. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with nearly any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix Tucson East is owned by James Maragh and Dominic Madia, who also own and operate a uBreakiFix store in Yuma, Arizona, as well as several locations across Southern California and North Carolina. The new store joins two other Tucson-area uBreakiFix locations in Tucson Mall and Sierra Vista.

"Our goal is to be a dependable tech repair option for East Tucson — a place people can trust when something they rely on every day stops working," Maragh said. "With the experience our team brings and the support of the uBreakiFix network, we're focused on delivering fast, high-quality repairs and straightforward service from the moment customers walk through the door."

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are authorized service providers for Samsung Galaxy® smartphones, Google Pixel™ smartphones, Xbox® game consoles, Microsoft Surface® devices, and more. uBreakiFix stores also have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools, and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

"We're proud to expand our franchise footprint and bring reliable, same-day tech repair to the East Tucson community," said Lisa Culp, President of uBreakiFix. "People depend on their devices for nearly every part of life, and when they stop working, it's more than an inconvenience — it's an interruption. We know the feeling, and we're committed to delivering the right fix as quickly as possible so customers can reconnect to the things that matter to them."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year limited warranty. For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/tucsoneast. Walk-in service is also available.

uBreakiFix Tucson East is located at:

uBreakiFix - Phone and Computer Repair

5350 E Broadway Blvd #156, Tucson, AZ 85711

(520) 542-3003

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and continues to operate as an independent franchise business. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

