UBS Asset Management Selects Bloomberg BSKT to Enhance ETF Portfolio Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that UBS Asset Management (UBS-AM) has adopted its Basket service {BSKT} for exchange traded funds (ETFs). UBS-AM is the first ETF issuer to utilize BSKT's enhanced standard basket functionality, allowing the firm to improve portfolio management.

BSKT enables authorized participants to seamlessly use Bloomberg data and analytics to deliver baskets of bonds to ETFs for creation and redemption of fund shares. Utilizing BSKT, UBS Asset Management can scale its fixed income ETF business, consolidate interactions into a single interface, and manage interactions on BSKT's electronic workflows. The adoption provides UBS-AM with customization capabilities on standard orders and greater flexibility for clients and brokers.

"BSKT is a step towards a more flexible, straightforward ETF basket creation that generates cost and efficiency benefits," said Matthias Dettwiler, Managing Director and Head of Index Fixed Income at UBS Asset Management. "As a major ETF provider in Europe, we are keen to stay on top of innovation that improves our customisation, reduces our time to market and further enhances our client focus."



"We're excited about the prospect of BSKT. By removing operational bottlenecks in the creation and redemption process, it allows firms like ours to support liquidity demands at scale," said Ian Shea, Head of Fixed Income Europe and Asia at Jane Street.

"We are proud to work with issuers like UBS-AM who shares a common vision for the ETF industry to bring innovative solutions to market," said Benjamin Morris, ETF Product Manager at Bloomberg. "This newest development that supports a more streamlined and flexible approach to standard baskets is at the leading edge of ETF technology and product management."



BSKT is a part of Bloomberg's comprehensive ETF suite of products that support the entire ETF lifecycle, and are used by investors, issuers, and liquidity providers. Powerful portfolio analytics allow clients to analyze positions, historical performance and risk. Real-time data feeds and evaluated pricing on Bloomberg help track intraday fixed income ETF pricing across the fixed income liquidity spectrum.



Bloomberg subscribers can access more information via BSKT on the Bloomberg Terminal.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

About UBS Asset Management

Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 22 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real estate investment managers in the world.

