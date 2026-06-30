Company reports more than 10,000 orders and launches an initiative to donate 100 humanoid robots in support of mental well-being programs

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2026, UBTECH hosted its 2026 Global Launch Event in Shenzhen, where it introduced its long-term vision for human–robot symbiosis and officially unveiled the UWORLD U1 Series of full-size ultra-bionic humanoid robots, the first in the world designed for mass production. The lineup includes three models: the U1 Lite semi-torso edition, the high-performance full-body U1 Pro, and the high-dynamic full-body U1 Ultra, with pricing set from 119,800 RMB. As of the day of the launch event, cumulative orders for the UWORLD U1 Series had surpassed 13,361 units.

UBTECH Launches UWORLD U1, the World's First Full-Size Mass-Produced Ultra-Bionic Humanoid Robot UBTECH Launches UWORLD U1, the World's First Full-Size Mass-Produced Ultra-Bionic Humanoid Robot UBTECH Launches UWORLD U1, the World's First Full-Size Mass-Produced Ultra-Bionic Humanoid Robot

James Zhou, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of UBTECH, outlined the company's long-term vision for the evolution of human–robot collaboration. He described a three-stage progression: first, completing hazardous and repetitive work to free people from dangerous tasks; second, extending into everyday life through companionship and service applications; and ultimately, advancing toward increasingly seamless interaction between humans and intelligent robots.

Zhou said UBTECH is evolving beyond a traditional robotics manufacturer toward a platform company focused on AI-enabled robotics and intelligent infrastructure. He noted that the company has pursued a two-decade roadmap for growth. During the first phase (2012–2022), UBTECH focused on developing core technologies, helping bring humanoid robots from research laboratories into industrial deployment while building the company's commercial foundation. During the second phase (2023–2033), the company is expanding into consumer robotics with the goal of making humanoid robots part of everyday life. The year 2026 marks an important step in the evolution of UBTECH from industrial and commercial applications toward consumer adoption.

Backed by its self-developed full-stack humanoid robot technologies, broad application portfolio, and continued investment in innovation and talent, UBTECH has achieved multiple industry milestones. Building on its industrial robotics business, the company ranked 1st globally in revenue and sales volume from full-sized embodied intelligent humanoid robots in 2025, and launches UWORLD in 2026, extending its robotics portfolio into the consumer market.

Michael Tam, Chief Brand Officer of UBTECH, President of Consumer Robotics Innovation Business Group, and General Manager of UWORLD, said human-robot companionship represents a new approach to supporting mental well-being. He added that companion robots have the potential to become an important new consumer category by providing personalized emotional support throughout different stages of life. He cited projections that China's ultra-bionic humanoid robotics market could grow from the tens of billions of RMB to the trillion-RMB level between 2026 and 2036.

UWORLD integrates a fully proprietary end-to-end technology stack, including biomimetic skin, embodied intelligence hardware, operating systems, emotion-driven large language models (LLMs), and system-level manufacturing. This integrated architecture is designed to address long-standing challenges in the real-world deployment of humanoid robots.

The UWORLD U1 Series features 88 degrees of freedom and a proprietary dual-pivot biomimetic cervical spine, enabling it to replicate up to 90% of fundamental human movements. The system is powered by the world's first emotion-aware LLM designed for long-term companionship, capable of recognizing more than 20 fine-grained emotional states with an accuracy rate exceeding 90%.

Its biomimetic fast-and-slow brain architecture draws on cognitive neuroscience principles, enabling a 500-millisecond intuitive response system alongside deep reasoning capabilities powered by models with hundreds of billions of parameters. A biomimetic expression actuation system, driven by a proprietary controller, reduces speech-to-lip synchronization latency to within 20 milliseconds, creating a remarkably lifelike interaction experience.

The Agent Memory OS, a cross-temporal memory system, is designed to establish a persistent digital life framework. A proactive care engine uses environmental awareness to enable wake-word-free interaction, allowing UWORLD robots to respond naturally to contextual cues and social situations.

UWORLD also emphasizes the principle that users retain ownership of their data and has established a three-layer privacy architecture consisting of local-first processing, minimal cloud dependency, and user-controlled hardware safeguards. Combined with highly lifelike interaction capabilities and an end-to-end safety framework, the system enables humanoid robots to evolve from functional tools into emotionally responsive companions.

The U1 Series is designed to support a wide range of consumer and commercial applications, including daily companionship, emotional support, lifestyle enhancement, and social assistance, as well as reception and hospitality services, elder care, psychological support, tourism and exhibitions, research and education, and premium domestic service applications.

At the launch event, UWORLD introduced the "Human-Robot Companionship Initiative." China has more than 90 million adults living alone and 118 million empty-nest seniors, with an estimated 10% to 20% of individuals living alone meeting the clinical criteria for mental health disorders. In response, UWORLD announced plans to donate customized humanoid robots each year to support vulnerable groups, including children growing up apart from one or both parents, older adults living alone, and families facing difficult circumstances, with the goal of providing long-term emotional companionship and psychological support.

In 2026, UWORLD plans to donate 100 customized U1 Series humanoid robots. These units will incorporate 3D facial reconstruction and voiceprint-based identity replication technologies to recreate designated individuals, while integrating emotion-driven interaction models and dedicated long-term memory systems. Combined with multimodal situational awareness, the robots are designed to provide structured psychological support services.

With the launch of UWORLD, UBTECH has established a robotics portfolio spanning industrial, commercial and consumer applications. The industrial Walker S Series has already entered mass production and commenced deliveries, while UWORLD is expected to become the company's second growth engine as it brings humanoid robotics to consumer markets.

About UBTECH

Established in March 2012, UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD is a leading humanoid robot and smart service robot company. Specialized in the research, development, and commercialization of intelligent service robots and AI-driven solutions, its product portfolio spans industrial humanoid robots (Walker series), AI Education, Smart Logistics, Commercial Service, and Consumer Service. Milestones include mass production of the Walker S2 humanoid robot and listing on the HKEX. UBTECH is committed to advancing embodied AI to build a smarter, more connected future.

For more information, please visit https://www.ubtrobot.com/en/

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