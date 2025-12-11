UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine Adopts ScribbleVet for Veterinary Facilities, Students

DAVIS, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScribbleVet, an AI-powered scribe used by thousands of veterinarians, and UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, the number-one-ranked veterinary school in the United States, announced that the university has adopted ScribbleVet's veterinary AI scribe solution for use across its veterinary clinical facilities.

UC Davis selected ScribbleVet for its accuracy, ease of use, and ability to improve operational efficiency. The platform streamlines medical record keeping and documentation, reducing clinician burden while improving consistency and information flow across the hospital. Its use within the teaching hospital also offers trainees exposure to tools that enhance clinical workflows without replacing hands-on medical decision-making.

"AI-driven tools are becoming integral to modern veterinary practice, improving the efficiency, accuracy, and completeness of medical records for clinicians and clients alike," said Dr. Michael Mison, Associate Dean for Veterinary Medical Center Operations and Chief Veterinary Medical Officer. "Integrating this technology into our teaching hospital not only supports our clinicians today but also ensures that our trainees develop familiarity with tools that enhance communication, streamline workflows, and ultimately support better patient care. We're excited to partner with ScribbleVet to advance these goals."

"We're excited to see ScribbleVet being used at UC Davis as both a productivity and learning tool," said Rohan Relan, Founder and CEO of ScribbleVet. "It's a next-generation tool for a new era of veterinary medicine."

ScribbleVet is a digital scribe tool that uses artificial intelligence to complete veterinary SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan) notes during a patient exam by simply recording the appointment. This allows veterinarians to finish their medical notes and complete medical record-keeping in minutes rather than hours each day, with industry-leading accuracy.

"Adoption of ScribbleVet fits well into our broader adoption of AI in our clinical areas to benefit our patients and clients," said Dr. Jonathan Dear, assistant director in the Small Animal Hospital. "In addition to streamlining documentation, our development and implementation of AI diagnostic tests are helping us to identify some diseases in patients earlier than ever before."

In addition to prioritizing the educational experience, UC Davis also conducted an extensive security review of ScribbleVet to ensure client confidentiality. Clients can also opt out of the tool, if desired.

For more information about ScribbleVet, visit ScribbleVet.com . For more information about UC Davis College of Veterinary Medicine, visit VetMed.UCDavis.edu .

About ScribbleVet

ScribbleVet is the leading AI-powered scribe for veterinarians, designed to automate the time-consuming task of note-taking. Serving thousands of veterinarians across the country, ScribbleVet helps reduce burnout, improve workflow efficiency, and enable professionals to dedicate more time to patient care. For more information, visit ScribbleVet.com .

About UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

The top-ranked UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine has more than 700 students pursuing the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and other professional and graduate degrees and offers the nation's largest veterinary residency program with more than 40 specialties. The school's hospital treats more than 50,000 patients each year, and the school's programs extend across California and globally. For more information, visit vetmed.ucdavis.edu .

