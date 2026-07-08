UCB Awards Annual Myasthenia Gravis Scholarships to 15 Individuals Impacted by MG in the U.S.

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the recipients of its annual UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship,™ awarding 15 scholarships to individuals in the United States who are living with myasthenia gravis (MG) or supporting a loved one impacted by the disease. The scholarship program reflects UCB's continued commitment to supporting the MG community beyond medicine by helping reduce the financial burden associated with pursuing higher education and career development.

UCB MG Scholarship

This year's recipients have demonstrated leadership, service, and perseverance far beyond the classroom. Among them are individuals who have served as rare disease and MG advocates, participated in community awareness efforts, volunteered with patient organizations, led service initiatives, and contributed to research, education, and peer support programs. Several recipients have balanced their academic ambitions with caregiving responsibilities, employment, and ongoing health challenges, while others have pursued creative, scientific, and civic projects aimed at making a positive impact in their communities. Together, their experiences reflect the strength, determination, and purpose that define the myasthenia gravis community.

Living with a rare disease like MG, or caring for someone who has MG, can present significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Through this scholarship program, UCB aims to empower people impacted by MG to continue their education, build new skills, and pursue meaningful career paths.

This year's scholarship recipients represent a diverse group of passionate, resilient individuals from across the country, including people living with MG as well as family members and caregivers. Recipients include graduating high school seniors, undergraduate and graduate students, and individuals pursuing professional and certification programs in fields ranging from healthcare and science to engineering, public health, social work, and advocacy.

"We continue to be deeply inspired by the stories and the determination of people living with myasthenia gravis," said Kimberly Moran, SVP & Head, U.S. Rare Diseases, UCB. "This year's scholarship recipients reflect the ambition and breadth of talent within the MG community. We are committed to making a difference in people's lives and are proud to support them as they pursue their education, working towards their personal and professional goals and creating impact for those around them."

"Financial assistance from the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship will allow me to devote greater focus to academic excellence, but more importantly, it would strengthen my ability to transform personal experience into purposeful impact," said Cameron T., one of the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship recipients.

The UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship selection committee is composed of individuals impacted by MG and healthcare professionals specializing in neuromuscular diseases, ensuring that each application is reviewed with both clinical insight and lived experience.

"Being a part of this process provided a real understanding and insight of patients that deepen when we step beyond the clinic walls and truly hear their lived experiences," said Deena Rodey, APRN, ATC, AQH.

Congratulations to the 2026 UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship Recipients:

Aleksander – Carmel Valley, California

Brady G. – Creston, Washington

Cameron T.

Delaney N. – Tempe, Arizona

Elisa R.

Jodi D. – Seminole, Florida

Laura C. – Rockfield, Kentucky

Lily B.

Michael Shaye V. – Fort Salonga, New York

Naiya A. – Lauderhill, Florida

Phoebe M. – Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Taylor

Note: Recipients' names are included with their permission. Some recipients opted not to have their names included in this announcement.

To learn more about the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship program, visit

https://www.ucbmgscholarship.com/.

UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship™ is a trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.

©2026 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-DA-2600018

For further information, contact UCB:

U.S. Communications

Becky Malone

[email protected]

T +1-919-605-9600

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 9000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCBUSA.

About the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship™

The UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship offers educational scholarships to people living with myasthenia gravis and their immediate family members who are pursuing further education, whether continuing their education or gaining new career skills. The scholarship can be used for an associate's, undergraduate, graduate degree, or specialty/trade school certificate. Scholarship requirements and limitations apply. For more information, please visit www.ucbmgscholarship.com.

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UCB expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

©2026 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-DA-2500185

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