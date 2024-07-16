UCC Environmental and Vacom Systems Announce Strategic Teaming Agreement to Enhance Zero Liquid Discharge Technology Offering within Power Generation

WAUKEGAN, Ill., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCC Environmental (UCC), a leader in sustainable engineered solutions for air pollution control, water and wastewater treatment, and solids handling, and Vacom Systems, a wastewater treatment technology provider, today announced a strategic teaming agreement to jointly offer advanced wastewater treatment solutions tailored to meet site-specific Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) requirements in coal-fired power plants across North America. This collaboration integrates the strengths and expertise of both companies, presenting a unified solution to meet EPA's 2024 Effluent Limitation Guidelines and environmental regulatory requirements.

This partnership leverages Vacom Systems' proprietary wastewater remediation technology for ZLD applications, complemented by UCC's expertise in solids management, wastewater treatment, and project execution as well as established customer relationships within power generation. The integrated solution provides advanced salt-dewatering technology and a one-step crystallization process. It also highlights our combined engineering expertise and project execution capabilities while providing our customers with best-in-class ZLD technology and the lowest cost of ownership under a single contract. This approach enables customers to achieve compliance safely, efficiently, and affordably.

"With the final Effluent Limitations Guidelines recently issued, we understand the growing need for affected coal-fired plants to satisfy these complex environmental standards," says Jim Schleiffarth, President and CEO of Vacom Systems. "By partnering with UCC, we combine our complementary expertise to offer customers a seamless and efficient approach to meeting regulatory requirements. This collaboration ensures guaranteed system performance, delivering superior value and reliability to our customers."

Kevin McDonough, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at UCC, added, "Vacom's proprietary evaporation and crystallization technology represent a significant advancement in wastewater remediation. In parallel, UCC brings over a century of experience and a highly respected reputation for designing, supplying, and installing sustainable, turnkey wastewater solutions within power generation, where we tackle the most complex and demanding challenges on behalf of our customers. By coordinating efforts, our two companies are collaboratively managing risks and ensuring the delivery of the most cost-effective solutions for our customers."

The joint UCC-Vacom offering applies to any North American power generation facility requiring concentration, crystallization, or ZLD for wastewater remediation. UCC Environmental will lead sales operations and manage customer engagements for this collaboration.

About UCC Environmental

UCC Environmental (UCC) is a global leader in sustainable solutions for solids handling, water and wastewater treatment, and air pollution control technologies in power generation, mining, and other mission-critical industrial markets. Since 1920, UCC has been committed to the design, supply, construction, and operation & maintenance of world-class systems precisely engineered to better serve utility and heavy industry providers. UCC maintains a robust team of research & development engineers, designers, and supply chain personnel to ensure the highest degree of performance, quality, and timely delivery of manufactured components and replacement parts. The company offers a global network of sales and service representatives serving customers and installations spanning six continents. Website: www.uccenvironmental.com.

About Vacom

Vacom Systems LLC is a clean water company that captures value from its proprietary know-how and patented and patent-pending technologies in industrial wastewater remediation Vacom focuses on "One-Step!" zero liquid discharge systems utilizing vapor compression crystallization in the power, oil and gas, municipal, chemical, manufacturing, mining, and waste management verticals.

