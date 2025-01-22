UCC ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UCC ENVIRONMENTAL (UCC), a global leader in sustainable engineered solutions for air pollution control, water/wastewater treatment, and solids handling, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin L. McDonough to President and Robert K. Koleno to Chief Operating Officer (COO). These leadership changes mark an exciting chapter in the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence in mission-critical industries. Andrew Warrington will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin L. McDonough – President

As President, Kevin will spearhead strategic initiatives, drive business development, and uphold UCC's reputation as a trusted partner in the power, mining, steel, cement, and other heavy industry sectors. Kevin has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility for over 25 years with UCC. He and his sales and marketing teams have secured record year-over-year revenue growth, setting new benchmarks for the company's financial performance. He has successfully led the strategic expansion into key markets, unlocking new opportunities with diversified revenue streams. Additionally, Kevin has cultivated and secured high-value partnerships with industry leaders, strengthening the company's competitive position and accelerating growth prospects. Kevin's distinguished record of driving business development and delivering sustainable growth will continue to shape UCC Environmental as it moves forward.

"Along with our exceptional team, I am honored to continue to help build the next century of UCC Environmental, based upon our noble mission to provide engineered solutions that have a direct and positive benefit on humanity and the environment. I am deeply committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, integrity, and excellence at every level of our organization. Our employees are the foundation of our success, and I will ensure we continue to provide them with the support and opportunities to thrive. We are equally committed to our customers and stakeholders, ensuring we continue delivering innovative solutions and unmatched service. Together, we will drive UCC's continued growth and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the industries we serve."

Robert K. Koleno – Chief Operating Officer (COO)

In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Rob will oversee the company's daily operations and execution of complex engineering projects. With 35 years of experience at UCC, Rob has been instrumental in leading large-scale initiatives that have significantly enhanced operational performance. He developed a robust estimating process with foundational elements that have guided the company's projects for over 25 years. Rob also played a key role in re-establishing the UCC India office in Pune, strengthening the company's global footprint and operational capabilities. Additionally, under his leadership in Project Management and Contract Engineering, UCC has successfully closed over 1,000 contracts, consistently delivering results as promised, on time, and within budget. Rob brings a proven track record of leadership in driving innovation, optimizing workflows, and fostering growth.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and look forward to advancing our operational foundation as we continue to drive growth. This opportunity allows us to refine our strategies and push the boundaries of innovation across the organization. I am committed to ensuring that UCC remains a great place to work, providing our employees with the latest tools to consistently exceed customer and stakeholder expectations while fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence."

Andrew Warrington, CEO, stated, "These leadership changes mark a pivotal moment in UCC's evolution, strengthening our foundation and refining our strategic focus. Kevin and Rob's expertise and commitment, along with our exceptional team, will guide the company through its next growth phase, ensuring that UCC remains a leader in delivering sustainable solutions to meet our customers' and global community's needs."

About UCC Environmental

UCC Environmental is a global leader in environmental solutions specializing in solids handling, wastewater treatment, and pollution control technologies for power generation, mining, and heavy industrial markets. Since 1920, the company has been dedicated to designing, supplying, constructing, and maintaining world-class systems engineered to meet the unique demands of utility and heavy industry providers. Its robust team of research and development engineers, designers, and supply chain experts ensures exceptional performance, uncompromising quality, and on-time delivery of manufactured components and replacement parts. With a global network of sales and service professionals, we proudly support customers and installations across six continents.

