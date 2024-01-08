UCLA Anderson Announces New Sports Leadership and Management Program

News provided by

UCLA Anderson School of Management

08 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

Sets a goal to become the leading sports management program in the world

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UCLA Anderson School of Management today announced creation of the UCLA Sports Leadership and Management Program. It is designed to provide inspiration, education and access to graduate and undergraduate students, including student-athletes interested in pursuing careers in the global business of sports.

Andy Campion (B.A. '93, '03) will serve as program director, leveraging his nearly 30 years in the sports and entertainment industries. For more than 17 years, Campion has served in executive leadership positions at Nike Inc., including as chief operating officer, chief financial officer and head of strategy. He is currently leading Nike's pursuit of new businesses in the broader ecosystem of sport. Campion joined Nike after more than 11 years at the Walt Disney Company, where he rose through the ranks of corporate strategic planning and finance, ultimately to serve as senior vice president of corporate development. Currently, he serves on the boards of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics organizing committee (LA28), Starbucks and the SpringHill Company. Campion and his wife Shelby (B.A. '95) are also minority owners of Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer and the Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League.

The UCLA Sports Leadership and Management Program will be housed in UCLA Anderson's prestigious Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports. It will offer a sports leadership and management specialization for MBA students as well as courses tailored to UCLA's undergraduates, including its more than 700 student-athletes. Campion is working with Professor Sanjay Sood, faculty director of the Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports, on the syllabus for the program's first course, to be offered later this academic year. In addition, the program will support faculty research, beginning with a white paper series that will address how to grapple with strategic issues in the sports industry. Finally, the program will host events that bring members of the sports industry together as a community and create access to them for students.

Working in close collaboration with UCLA's renowned athletics program and drawing on the strength of Los Angeles' sports and entertainment industries, the program will afford unparalleled access to leaders across the ecosystem of sport. UCLA's legendary history of 121 NCAA championships and 270 Olympic medals positions UCLA Anderson to take sports business education to the next level. Its programming will include: strategic partnership initiatives with organizations such as LA28 to support the Olympics; innovative executive education courses with Real Madrid football club; and programs with Los Angeles' 14 professional sports teams and 10 professional major league teams, which have claimed 30 championships combined. These initiatives will strengthen UCLA's connection to the city as well as to the wider world.

Inspired by the purpose and promise of the program, the Campions also made a generous donation to invest in its startup. "Shelby and I have long believed that education, engagement in sport and financial opportunity are what everyone needs and deserves to live their best possible life," said Andy Campion. "UCLA has had such a positive impact on our lives. We are now so excited to give back and help UCLA to provide inspiration, education and access to future generations of students seeking a career in sports," said Shelby Campion.

The UCLA Sports Leadership and Management Program coursework, research and community initiatives are targeted to be offered to both graduates and undergraduates in spring 2024. The new program's curricular and extracurricular programs will bring sports leaders into the classroom and engage students in the sports industry. The focus throughout will be on active learning.

"We could not ask for better partners in the creation of this innovative new program than the Campions," said UCLA Anderson's Dean Tony Bernardo. "Together, we aim to build an unparalleled program that will benefit not only our students, but also our hometown of Los Angeles and the global sports and entertainment communities."

The program's curriculum will include a number of "live projects" that will offer students hands-on experience with current projects led by companies in the sports industry.

"The ecosystem of sports is massive, growing and dynamic, while also serving as an inspiring and unifying cultural force," said Andy Campion. "Our ambition is that this program will connect UCLA's diverse and talented students, on a broad scale, to the economic opportunity and potential for social impact offered by a career in the business of sports."

About UCLA Anderson School of Management
UCLA Anderson School of Management is a world-renowned learning and research institution. As part of the nation's No. 1 public university, its mission is to advance management thinking and prepare transformative leaders to make positive business and societal impact. Located in Los Angeles, one of the nation's most diverse and dynamic cities and the creative capital of the world, UCLA Anderson places more MBAs on the West Coast than any other business school, and its graduates also bring an innovative and inclusive West Coast sensibility to leading organizations across the U.S. and the world. Each year, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics and doctoral programs educate more than 2,000 students, while the Executive Education program trains an additional 1,800 professionals. This next generation of transformative leaders will help shape the future of both business and society.

SOURCE UCLA Anderson School of Management

Also from this source

Winners of the 2023 Gerald Loeb Awards Announced by UCLA Anderson at New York City Event

Winners of the 2023 Gerald Loeb Awards Announced by UCLA Anderson at New York City Event

Journalists from around the world attended tonight's Gerald Loeb Awards event at Capitale in New York City, where the 2023 winners were announced....
2023 Gerald Loeb Award Finalists, Lifetime Honorees and Awards Event in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

2023 Gerald Loeb Award Finalists, Lifetime Honorees and Awards Event in New York City Announced by UCLA Anderson

The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. and UCLA Anderson School of Management today announced two career honorees and 39 competition finalists of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

General Sports

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.