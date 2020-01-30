UCLA Anderson School of Management and Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea Announce Partnership

LOS ANGELES and MADRID, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson School of Management and Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea today announced a new partnership aimed at building a culture of excellence in the business of sports and entertainment.

Both organizations have long histories of leadership and success and will work together to create four exclusive week-long educational programs for business leaders. Three of these programs will be hosted in Los Angeles and the fourth in Madrid. Participants will be able to learn and share experiences with professionals at a highly ranked sports management program, including faculty and staff of Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea and top executives from Real Madrid C. F. The partnership further expands the global reach and prestige of both institutions.

"We have always been committed to using the wealth of experiences and management expertise to benefit the media, sports and entertainment industries," said Jay Tucker, executive (managing) director for the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) at UCLA Anderson. "This joint initiative allows us to bring together the best minds in the industry, and feature some of the most successful business leaders as presenters and participants."

"We are thrilled to enter into what we believe will be the start of a long-term relationship between Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea and UCLA Anderson," added Professor Sanjay Sood, UCLA Anderson faculty chair and deputy dean of academic affairs. "Real Madrid C. F. has been incredibly successful as a franchise and as a brand, and this partnership will allow us to explore innovation, leadership, marketing and the global entertainment industry alongside some of the most successful executives in the industry. This partnership also supports our mission to have global impact, allowing managers to participate in our programs here in the U.S. or in Spain."

"Since its foundation, Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea has a clear international vocation," said Emilio Butragueño Santos, director of Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea. "With this objective, and while constantly looking for excellence, we are convinced that having reached this agreement with such a worldwide prestigious institution as UCLA Anderson is, we will offer unique opportunities for the students that will enrich the academic experience."

"This cooperation between Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea and UCLA Anderson certifies the leadership of both institutions in sports and entertainment higher education," said Jesús García Velasco, international expansion director of Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea. "Students will have the option to expand their vision in sports management first hand by one of the world's most recognized and prestigious club brands, Real Madrid C. F."

The programs are targeted at rising leaders working in companies across the sports and entertainment ecosystem. They will consist of a mix of experiences, featuring lectures from top management professors and business leaders, site visits to game-changing companies and more.

About Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea

Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea, currently partnering in 10 countries throughout America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, is a joint venture between Real Madrid C. F. and Universidad Europea de Madrid, running since 2006 with a clear international essence and vocation. The school offers 15 programs focused on diverse areas related to sports, including health, physical activity and management. The school follows five values: entrepreneurship, teamwork, integrity, leadership and excellence. The objective is to transmit and share these values, always having the responsibility of giving the best formation to students for both their professional and personal skills to behave according to Real Madrid C. F. historic values.

universidadeuropea.es/en/real-madrid

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin American and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

anderson.ucla.edu

Follow Us

@uclaanderson

For more information about the programs, contact UCLA Anderson's Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) at memes@anderson.ucla.edu or at (310) 825-7211.

Contact: UCLA Anderson Media Relations, Rebecca Trounson, (310) 825-1348, rebecca.trounson@anderson.ucla.edu

SOURCE UCLA Anderson School of Management

Related Links

http://www.anderson.ucla.edu

