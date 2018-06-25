UCLA Anderson School of Management Announces 2018 Gerald Loeb Award Winners

Judy D. Olian, dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and their guests. Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch, served as master of ceremonies. The ceremony also celebrated Gerald Loeb's legacy with historical footage of the Wall Street icon.

The Gerald Loeb Awards include two special awards for career contributions: The Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Joann S. Lublin, former management news editor of the Wall Street Journal, and the Lawrence Minard Editor Award, which was awarded to Kaiser Health News' senior enterprise editor, John Hillkirk. In addition, winners of 12 competition categories were named at the banquet. The following is a list of the 2018 Loeb Award recipients.

Audio Winner

"Robot-Proof Jobs" by David Brancaccio, Katie Long, Nicole Childers, Ben Tolliday, Daniel Ramirez, and Paulina Velasco – Marketplace

Beat Reporting Winner

"Automating Hate" by Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Ariana Tobin, Madeleine Varner, Noam Scheiber, and Hannes Grassegger – ProPublica

Breaking News Winner

"Ouster at Uber" by Mike Isaac, Farhad Manjoo, Kevin Roose, and Ashwin Seshagiri – The New York Times

Commentary Winner

"The Pharmalot View" by Ed Silverman – STAT

Explanatory Winner

"The Body Trade" by Brian Grow, John Shiffman, Blake Morrison, Elizabeth Culliford, Reade Levinson, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Zach Goelman, and Mike Wood – Reuters

Feature Winner

"Stickin' With the Pig: A Tale of Loyalty and Loss" by Tony Bartelme – The Post and Courier

Images/Graphics/Interactives Winner

"The Trump Effect Graphics" by Christine Chan, Matthew Weber, and the Reuters team – Reuters

International Winner

"China's Surveillance State" by Josh Chin, Liza Lin, Eva Dou, Clément Bürge, Wenxin Fan, Natasha Khan, Dan Strumpf, Charles Rollet, Jeremy Page, Elliot Bentley, Jenny O'Grady, Tyler Paige, and Giulia Marchi – The Wall Street Journal

Investigative Winner

"Culture of Harassment" by Emily Steel, Michael S. Schmidt, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Susan Chira, and Catrin Einhorn – The New York Times

Local Winner

"The Tax Divide" by Jason Grotto, Sandhya Kambhampati, and Hal Dardick – Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois

Personal Finance Winner

"The Equifax Breach" by Ron Lieber – The New York Times

Video Winner

"Future of Money" by Chris Buck, Kyra Darnton, Solana Pyne, Laurence B. Chollet, Karen M. Sughrue, Erik German, Maria Villaseñor, Noah Madoff, and Jeff Bernier – Retro Report and Quartz

About The Gerald Loeb Awards

The Gerald Loeb Awards were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. Loeb created the awards to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that would inform and protect the private investor and the general public. Journalists and media outlets nationwide submit entries to compete for the Loeb Awards, the most prestigious honor in business journalism. In 1973, Loeb appointed UCLA Anderson the steward of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation. The Dean of UCLA Anderson chairs the award's final judging committee of leading journalists, news executives and academics. The awards use a two-tier judging process comprising a preliminary round (in Los Angeles) and final round (in New York City). The awards banquet and celebration is held in New York City every June and is attended by many of the country's most influential journalists, editors, publishers, producers, and media personalities. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily from sponsorship and private support.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA for Asia Pacific, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

