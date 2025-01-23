UCLA Anderson's Tyler Muir Named Winner of 2025 Fischer Black Prize Honoring the Top Finance Scholar under 40

Muir, who holds the Donnalisa '86 and Bill Barnum Endowed Term Chair in Management, focuses his research on intermediary asset pricing and macrofinance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler Muir, who holds UCLA Anderson's Donnalisa '86 and Bill Barnum Endowed Chair in Management, was named the winner of the 2025 Fischer Black Prize, honoring the top finance scholar under 40. The award is given biennially to a scholar under the age of 40 to honor individual financial research.

"On behalf of the entire UCLA Anderson community, I want to congratulate Tyler upon receiving this most prestigious award," said UCLA Anderson's Dean Antonio Bernardo, himself a faculty member in Anderson's Finance area. "Tyler is an outstanding scholar and collaborator whose work regarding asset pricing, financial intermediaries and financial crises has made critical advancements in the field. This recognition is well-deserved."

The Fischer Black Prize honors the memory of Fischer Black, formerly a general partner at Goldman Sachs and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, whose seminal research included the development (with Myron Scholes) of the widely applied Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model. The prize was established in 2002 and honors individual financial research. It is awarded for a body of work that best exemplifies the Fischer Black hallmark of developing original research that is relevant to finance practice. The winner must either be under age 40, or under age 45 for a winner who had not been awarded a Ph.D. (or equivalent) by age 35. The prize is awarded biennially at the association's annual meeting.

"The Fischer Black Prize is awarded to that scholar who best identifies with Fischer's notion that rigorous research should have significant implications for practitioners," said Distinguished Professor of Finance and Goldyne and Irwin Hearsh Chair in Money and Banking Avanidhar Subrahmanyam, chair of the Finance area. "Winning this award is a momentous and magnificent achievement. Congratulations to Tyler."

Muir's recent work has focused on how the health of the financial sector affects variation in asset prices. "I'm interested in the role financial institutions play in financial markets and how this may change over time as things like financial regulation change," he says. "I'm deeply honored and grateful to be receiving this award. This research wouldn't have been possible without my co-authors and colleagues at Anderson."

