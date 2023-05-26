UCLOUDLINK's Operating Subsidiaries Recognized as Technologically Advanced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced the Company's operating subsidiaries, Shenzhen uCloudlink Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Ucloudlink Technology Limited were recently recognized as Technologically Advanced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Shenzhen City. The Technologically Advanced SME designation is given by the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Bureau of Shenzhen City to outstanding SMEs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and technological advancement.

Shenzhen uCloudlink Network Technology Co., Ltd. has been recognized as a Technologically Advanced SME for its pioneering work in "multi-network multi-baseband System-on-Chip intelligent optimizer". This innovation based on UCLOUDLINK's innovative cloud SIM and HyperConn technologies has redefined global multi-network intelligent connection for smart device chips and modules. These technologies help to enhance the competitiveness of chipset manufacturers and enable end-users' smart devices to connect to any available network anytime and anywhere.

Additionally,  Shenzhen Ucloudlink Technology Limited has been honored for its innovative contributions in intelligent connectivity cloud solutions of Internet of Things ("IoT") field. Leveraging the integration of UCLOUDLINK's innovative cloud SIM and HyperConn technologies with cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence, this innovation accelerates the development of connection for Internet of Things ("IoT") areas from the single-network connection mode to multi-network intelligent connection mode. In IoT Filed, the Company's technologies improve the efficiency of data connectivity services and facilitate the Company to establish leading technological position in the early stage of 5G Cloud Era powered by UCLOUDLINK's PaaS and SaaS platform.

Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said, "We are thrilled that our operating subsidiaries have been named Technologically Advanced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. This recognition is a testament to our continued technological advancements in improvement the efficiency of mobile data connectivity. We continue to facilitate the acceleration of the cloud era of IoT through our PaaS and SaaS ecosystem based on our cloud SIM and HyperConn technologies while expanding our innovative technologies into the chip technology field. In the future, we remain committed to innovating our technologies and initiating a one-stop mobile data traffic sharing marketplace application, providing better reliable, high-quality mobile data connectivity solutions for our customers and users."

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/

