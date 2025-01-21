Ucom selects Cerillion for digital BSS/OSS transformation

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced a major new contract with Ucom, one of the leading telecommunications providers in Armenia. Cerillion will implement its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite as the digital foundation to power-up Ucom's quadruple-play services portfolio and enable the next phase of growth.

Thanks to its 4G+ and 5G mobile networks and state-of-the art fibre network, Ucom provides a convergent portfolio of services to both B2C and B2B customers and is already a major provider of IPTV and broadband. Now, as the company continues to grow, it has become vital for Ucom to unify its services and customer data in one convergent solution that will help it to scale efficiently and deliver a seamless customer experience across all channels.

Following an extensive selection process with Ucom evaluating all major BSS/OSS providers, Cerillion was selected due to its functional breadth, SaaS delivery and pure product model, with all customers using the same core software. This will allow Ucom to personalise its customer experience through configuration not customisation, whilst also keeping control of its day-to-day business operations.

"After the extensive selection process our evaluation team visited three different Cerillion customers, to see their BSS/OSS Suite in action and to speak with real users," said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom. "These reference visits proved to be invaluable, seeing the software used and talking with the teams validated our own technical assessment, and gave us absolute confidence in the certainty of outcome that Cerillion delivers. Robustness, flexibility and scalability, are all non-negotiable, and we're confident this partnership with Cerillion will provide the digital foundation we need to support our ongoing growth."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ucom as a very important new client and our first in the Caucasus region," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "This milestone marks an exciting step in our global journey, and we are honoured that Ucom has chosen Cerillion to support its growth and innovation. We are fully committed to building a long-term partnership that delivers sustained value, and we look forward to working closely together to achieve their strategic goals."

Notes to Editors

About Ucom

Ucom, one of the leading telecommunications providers in Armenia, delivers comprehensive communication services to both B2B and B2C Customers. It operates large 4G+ and 5G mobile networks, extended fixed fibre network and up-to-date IPTV service.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, Virgin Media, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

