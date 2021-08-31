UCSF Rosenman ADAPT Seeks Healthtech Companies Addressing Health Disparities; Will Assist in Scaling Up Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for UCSF Rosenman ADAPT (ADAPT), a program that provides emerging health technology companies with funding and opportunities to partner with the largest healthcare companies in the United States, the UCSF Rosenman Institute (Rosenman) announced today. The deadline is 5 pm ET on Friday, October 1st.

Anthem, Inc., Chicago Pacific Partners, Evernorth, and UnitedHealth Group, who together serve more than 200 million people in the U.S. healthcare market, have partnered with Rosenman to provide resources for accelerating market testing and commercialization. Four companies selected will receive $100K in non-dilutive funding apiece, and a match with one of the program's partners.

Applications to ADAPT will be accepted from companies based anywhere in the world that have at least developed a minimum viable product. Of particular interest are technologies that address health disparities, especially for communities of color, and LGBTQ communities, and people who struggle to afford healthcare; improve health outcomes at the population/community level; and improve efficiency in healthcare. Rosenman encourages teams that are minority, LGBTQ+- and women-led to apply for the program.

"Our goal is to get vital new solutions into the market where they can ensure that communities that have historically been underserved can access the healthcare they need," said Rosenman director Christine Winoto. "ADAPT is unique in being able to recruit such a wide range of technologies and broker connections between emerging companies and dominant players. It is an incredible opportunity for deserving entrepreneurs."

"The UCSF Rosenman ADAPT program aligns with our goal to improve health in all its forms, challenge the status quo, and usher in a new era of healthcare that addresses the unique needs of diverse communities," said Omid Toloui, Vice President, Innovation, at Anthem. "We look forward to working with high-potential, early-stage companies to scale innovative solutions and increase access to high-quality healthcare services for all individuals, independent of their location or socioeconomic status."

"As one of the very few women-led private equity firms in the US, we feel completely aligned with the mission of ADAPT on a number of levels," said Mary Tolan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Chicago Pacific Founders. "At our core our firm looks to expand access to the highest quality healthcare and bend the cost curve, all while promoting and encouraging diversity. We are excited at partnering with such an esteemed group as has been assembled here."

"At Evernorth, we are committed to solving the toughest, most costly health care challenges, and especially, health care disparities. Innovative solutions like the ones being developed by ADAPT applicants are core to our mission," said Glen Stettin, MD, Chief Innovation Officer at Evernorth. "We look forward to working with our second group of ADAPT program applicants and helping them advance innovations to combat health disparities."

"Improving health equity and reducing health disparities are critically important to addressing health care's biggest challenges," said David Cook, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealth Group's OptumLabs. "We can't wait to see the new technologies in 2021 and look forward to collaborating with these companies."

To learn more about partnering with UCSF Rosenman ADAPT, contact [email protected].

About the UCSF Rosenman Institute

The UCSF Rosenman Institute, a QB3 health technology initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, is a community of investors, clinicians, and technology entrepreneurs who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Its mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. No UC affiliation is required to obtain support from the UCSF Rosenman Institute. Visit rosenmaninstitute.org.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 44 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights, and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com.

SOURCE UCSF Rosenman Institute

Related Links

http://rosenmaninstitute.org

