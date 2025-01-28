UDR, Inc., original pioneers of multifamily centralization, partner with Funnel to complete operations revolution across nearly 60,000 units

4th of 6 largest REITs rolling out full product suite

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel , the proven AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced its newest partner UDR , Inc., (NYSE: UDR) NMHC's 14th-largest multifamily owner-operator in the United States and long-standing leader in multifamily centralization.

UDR is rolling out Funnel's entire suite of products, including renter-centric® CRM , AI solution , fraud prevention, ResApp , and syndication across its nearly 60,000-unit national portfolio.

"UDR pioneered centralization when no multifamily technology solutions existed and we are excited to take this next step with Funnel, a proven PropTech leader in the multifamily industry," said Josh Gampp, UDR's SVP - Chief Technology Officer. "Our team is impressed with both the team and the technology at Funnel. Throughout this process, they demonstrated a true partnership in not only innovation but also a distinct ethos for making our industry stronger for everyone — our shareholders, team members, and hundreds of thousands of residents."

UDR: An original innovator in multifamily centralization

UDR was among the first multifamily companies to move toward a centralized operational model. In the early days of centralization, UDR charted its own path, building in-house tools and partnering with out-of-industry CRMs to solve challenges that multifamily technology couldn't address. UDR has an ambitious vision for continuing its journey to improve centralization, and sought a technology partner to help scale that vision.

"Being selected as the CRM, AI, and renter management software by UDR is a 'Super Bowl' type moment for Funnel," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "UDR is rightfully recognized as an industry leader in technology and operations. Its selection of Funnel over all available options speaks volumes to where Funnel is today, and more importantly, where we can take the industry in the future."

A track record of driving transformation

Funnel is proud to partner with 9 of the top 25 NMHC owners and operators, providing technology that helps them achieve their individual portfolio-wide operational visions. Funnel's track record of steady innovation and implementing customer feedback to continue driving forward its product offering makes it the leading choice for multifamily owners and operators who want to challenge the long-standing status quo industry practices and drive their companies to greater success.

UDR's adoption of Funnel was driven by a desire to shift away from myriad solutions and toward a unified, omnichannel communication platform that simplifies the day-to-day for team members by transparently routing communication and tasks to the appropriate specialized, centralized, or onsite team members. This streamlined communication workflow, alongside AI aiding team members to efficiently address frequently asked questions, schedule tours, screen applications, and other workflows, will power UDR's next phase on its centralization journey. This partnership is setting the gold standard for multifamily centralization.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to improve efficiencies; onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR , Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2024, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,123 apartment homes. For over 52 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents, and the highest quality experience for associates.

Media Contact:

Funnel

Hannah O'Leary

Sr. Manager Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Funnel