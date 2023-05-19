UEFA Club Competitions Media Rights Report 2022: Evolution of Club Competitions Rights Sales, European Markets, International Markets, Betting Data Rights

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UEFA Club Competitions Media Rights Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the UEFA club competitions media rights report, designed to help rights-holders, broadcasters, agencies and financial institutions make informed decisions about the commercialisation and monetisation of UEFA club competition rights.

Unlike most reports of its kind, this study is built following a bottom-up approach with granular data from the Rights Tracker database of over 25,000 media rights deals.

This makes this report the most reliable independent analysis of UEFA club competitions' rights.

Inside, you will find a breakdown and analysis of historic and current deals agreed for UEFA club competitions. The analysis will cover major deals agreed across 50 global territories by UEFA and its selling agent Team Marketing for the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Super Cup and Youth League.

The report provides a comprehensive background analysis of the historic evolution of UEFA club competitions sales, as well as an overview of the 2024-27 cycle, the changes to the competition format and an insight on the competitive bidding process to be UEFAs official commercial rights agent.

Having provided a contextual overview of the sales process implemented by UEFA, the report then conducts a territory-by-territory analysis of the deals agreed for UEFA club competitions across both Europe, and the international landscape. The report will also provide insight on the first agreement signed by UEFA for global betting data rights.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: The evolution of UEFA club competitions rights sales

General market and historical context around UEFA club competitions rights sale process

Section 2: European markets

Market-by-market analysis of key selected European territories

Section 3: International markets

Market-by-market analysis of key selected international territories

Section 4: Global betting data rights

Overview of the global betting data rights agreement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yahhcq

