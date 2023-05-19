UEFA Club Competitions Media Rights Report 2022: Evolution of Club Competitions Rights Sales, European Markets, International Markets, Betting Data Rights

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UEFA Club Competitions Media Rights Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the UEFA club competitions media rights report, designed to help rights-holders, broadcasters, agencies and financial institutions make informed decisions about the commercialisation and monetisation of UEFA club competition rights.

Unlike most reports of its kind, this study is built following a bottom-up approach with granular data from the Rights Tracker database of over 25,000 media rights deals.

This makes this report the most reliable independent analysis of UEFA club competitions' rights.

Inside, you will find a breakdown and analysis of historic and current deals agreed for UEFA club competitions. The analysis will cover major deals agreed across 50 global territories by UEFA and its selling agent Team Marketing for the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Super Cup and Youth League.

The report provides a comprehensive background analysis of the historic evolution of UEFA club competitions sales, as well as an overview of the 2024-27 cycle, the changes to the competition format and an insight on the competitive bidding process to be UEFAs official commercial rights agent.

Having provided a contextual overview of the sales process implemented by UEFA, the report then conducts a territory-by-territory analysis of the deals agreed for UEFA club competitions across both Europe, and the international landscape. The report will also provide insight on the first agreement signed by UEFA for global betting data rights.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: The evolution of UEFA club competitions rights sales

  • General market and historical context around UEFA club competitions rights sale process

Section 2: European markets

  • Market-by-market analysis of key selected European territories

Section 3: International markets

  • Market-by-market analysis of key selected international territories

Section 4: Global betting data rights

  • Overview of the global betting data rights agreement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yahhcq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Video Streaming Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Ericsson, Cisco, Brightcove, Harmonic, Wowza, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Kaltura and Akamai Technology

Global Smart Farms Market Outlook Report 2022-2035 Featuring AG Leader Technology, AGCO, AgJunction, Autonomous Solutions, Argus Embedded Systems, CropMetrics, Deere & Co, DeLaval, Trimble, & Topcon

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.