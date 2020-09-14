UEI College Gardena to be Nationally Recognized by ACCSC with the 2020 Excellence in Student Service Award

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UEI College in Gardena is celebrating national recognition from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the designated accrediting body for more than 650 post-secondary, trade and technical schools that serve over 150,000 students nationwide. Each year, the Commission formally recognizes the success and significant achievements of ACCSC-accredited institutions, and pays tribute to outstanding, dedicated individuals. ACCSC selected the UEI College campus in Gardena for the 2020 Excellence in Student Services award for "the comprehensive nature of the student services program, the significant and positive contributions of the student services program to students' educational experience, and how the student services program supports the school's mission and enhances student achievement outcomes."

UEI College

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by ACCSC for our important work in Gardena," said Campus President Tim Gramling. "This reflects the passion and commitment from the team led by Brian Gatlin, who work tirelessly to support students and graduates. Congratulations! It is a proud moment for all of us."

"Our mission is driving personal and community transformation by empowering students to make a positive and enduring life change," Gatlin said. "The Student Services team works hand-in-hand with all of the departments at Gardena to empower students with an array of support services. It is a great honor to be recognized with this award.

The 2020 Excellence in Student Services award recognizes positive as well as significant contributions the institution's student services program has had on a student's educational experience. "ACCSC is proud to recognize UEI Gardena for the innovative, student-centric approach to its programs and services that provide a foundation of support to help students not only succeed in the classroom, but to thrive in their chosen field of study," noted ACCSC's Associate Executive Director, Christopher Lambert.

"UEI College opened in Gardena opened in 2011 and has changed the lives of thousands of graduates, becoming a vital resource by providing access to short-term career training programs that make a huge impact in the lives of students, and the community as a whole," Gramling added.

ACCSC will formally recognize UEI College Gardena with the award during its annual professional development conference September 23, 2020, which is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and focus on smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

About ACCSC

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at www.accsc.org, @ACCSCAccredits, and facebook.com/accscaccreditation.

