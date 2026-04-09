UFC GYM to Launch Seven Locations in Spain as Part of Major Expansion

MADRID, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the global fitness brand inspired by the training of UFC® athletes, will enter the Spanish market with seven locations, marking a significant step in the brand's continued international growth.

Photos available for download here, courtesy of UFC GYM

With an ambitious commitment to transforming the way people train in the country, UFC GYM will introduce a fitness experience designed for people of all ages and fitness levels. The expansion will include the rebranding of six existing CR7 Fitness gyms, along with a seventh location planned.

UFC GYM will offer a mix of strength and cardio training, functional conditioning and mixed martial arts-based programming, creating a comprehensive fitness environment that extends beyond a traditional gym setting.

The company will operate two gym formats in Spain:

UFC GYM Signature , full-service training facilities with strength and cardio equipment, functional training, MMA-inspired training, recovery areas and wellness zones.

, full-service training facilities with strength and cardio equipment, functional training, MMA-inspired training, recovery areas and wellness zones. UFC GYM Jiu Jitsu, boutique-style gyms focused on authentic and innovative boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts training and technique.

With this launch, UFC GYM aims to mark a turning point in the Spanish fitness industry, bringing a combination of innovation, professional-grade training and an inclusive approach that allows members to train at their own pace. This comprehensive model supports members of all fitness levels while reinforcing the brand's "Train Different" philosophy, which embraces both physical strength and mental resilience. UFC GYM plans continued growth in Spain, with additional locations expected as part of its broader European expansion.

For more information, visit UFCGYM.com and follow UFC GYM on Instagram.

SOURCE UFC GYM