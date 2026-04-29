UFP Industries Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments reported results for the first quarter 2026.

Net Sales of $1.46 billion decreased by 8 percent compared to $1.6 billion a year ago due to a 1 percent decrease in price and a 7 percent decline in organic units.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.89 compared to $1.30 a year ago, and Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interests of $51 million compared to $79 million a year ago. Earnings were primarily impacted by a weaker residential construction market, adverse weather, and higher healthcare and fuel costs.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $111.4 million in the quarter, or 7.6 percent of net sales compared to 8.9 percent a year ago.

was $111.4 million in the quarter, or 7.6 percent of net sales compared to 8.9 percent a year ago. New product sales were 7.8 percent of total net sales.

Cash flows used in operating activities in 2026 was $104 million. Free cash flow1 of $87 million was used to repurchase nearly $30 million of our shares.

Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "After seeing stabilization earlier in the quarter, geopolitical tensions, unfavorable weather, and rising input costs added volatility to our operations in March, which accounted for more than half of the year-over-year decline in profits in the quarter. While we believe these headwinds will be temporary, we are actively working to offset these higher costs, particularly transportation. Despite the current backdrop, we have made considerable progress managing the things under our control and executing our strategies to position the business for long-term success. We are on track to deliver the remaining $25 million or more from our initial $60 million cost out program by year end. At the same time, we have continued to invest through the cycle. By combining greenfield expansion with disciplined M&A, we are strengthening our core businesses, introducing innovative products, and structurally lowering our cost base. I'm incredibly proud of our team for their continued hard work. Our scale, diversified portfolio, and deep customer relationships have consistently positioned us well during periods like these and we continue to strengthen our position to drive above market growth and returns when markets recover."

Schwartz continued, "We have maintained a patient and disciplined approach to deploying capital this cycle while staying focused on finding the best and highest returns for our capital. This remains central to how we operate. After the quarter closed, we completed one transaction that strengthens our core businesses and supports our strategy to expand our footprint and drive higher-margin growth, and we expect to close an additional transaction in May. Our M&A pipeline remains active, and we continue to pursue strategic targets and organic investments, while opportunistically returning cash to our shareholders given our robust financial position. Following $56 million in a recent acquisition, $30 million in share repurchases, and a 3% dividend increase, we continue to maintain ample liquidity and financial flexibility. We are confident in our diversified business model and balanced capital allocation approach, which we believe puts us in a strong position to continue to drive shareholder value."

1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

UFP Consolidated





















(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 1,461,267

$ 1,595,519

(8.4) % Net earnings



51,097



79,423

(35.7)

Net margin



3.5 %

5.0 %



Adjusted EBITDA



111,356



142,151

(21.7)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.6 %

8.9 %























Percentage change in net sales:

















Organic units



(7) %









Acquisitions



—











Selling prices



(1)













UFP Retail





















(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 531,176

$ 607,383

(12.5) % Net earnings



18,672



20,663

(9.6)

Net margin



3.5 %

3.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA



34,832



35,849

(2.8)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



6.6 %

5.9 %























Percentage change in net sales:

















Organic units



(13) %









Acquisitions



—











Selling prices



1













ProWood organic unit sales declined 15 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to unfavorable winter weather, the absence of storm-related demand which carried over from the fall of 2024 into early 2025, the loss of low margin commodity sales which commenced in the second quarter of 2025, and generally weaker consumer sentiment.

Deckorators' organic unit sales grew 2 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 27 percent and our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 4 percent, both from the same quarter a year ago.

UFP Edge organic unit sales declined 20 percent due to the closure of the Bonner facilities at the end of 2025 and rationalizing the product portfolio to those that can achieve profitability targets.

UFP Packaging





















(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 394,093

$ 410,008

(3.9) % Net earnings



11,659



16,917

(31.1)

Net margin



3.0 %

4.1 %



Adjusted EBITDA



27,790



35,045

(20.7)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.1 %

8.5 %























Percentage change in net sales:

















Organic units



(3) %









Acquisitions



1











Selling prices



(2)













Structural Packaging organic unit sales were flat in the quarter compared to year ago levels.

PalletOne organic unit sales declined 11 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker demand, which was partially offset by a 4 percent contribution from acquisitions.

Protective Packaging organic unit sales increased 5 percent in the quarter from a year ago levels as a result of the Jeffersonville, Indiana facility, which became fully operational in the third quarter of 2025.

UFP Construction





















(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 465,513

$ 515,940

(9.8) % Net earnings



11,723



21,944

(46.6)

Net margin



2.5 %

4.3 %



Adjusted EBITDA



25,687



37,310

(31.2)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.5 %

7.2 %























Percentage change in net sales:

















Organic units



(5) %









Acquisitions



—











Selling prices



(5)













Site Built organic unit sales declined 14 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to soft demand caused by economic uncertainty, housing affordability challenges, and unfavorable weather.

Factory Built organic unit sales declined 8 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to the loss of low margin commodity sales, partially offset by a 1 percent contribution from acquisitions. Despite the decline, gross profits improved.

Concrete Forming Solutions' organic unit sales grew 14 percent in the quarter from year ago levels driven by market share gains associated with value-added product sales.

Commercial organic sales grew 15 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as overall demand has improved.

Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet and as of March 28, 2026, had liquidity of approximately $2.0 billion consisting of over $715 million of cash and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

Organic Growth. The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $250 million to $275 million on capital projects in 2026.

The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $250 million to $275 million on capital projects in 2026. Acquisitions and Inorganic Growth. In April, the company closed one transaction, expanding production capacity and expanding our geographic reach in one of our core businesses, and announced another transaction expected to close in May. On April 6, 2026, the company acquired the operating assets of the composite decking manufacturing facility of MoistureShield, Inc., a leading player in the growing wood plastic composite industry, for $56 million in cash. The acquisition expands our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for our Deckorators product offering. In 2025, MoistureShield had sales of approximately $50 million. On April 28, 2026, the company announced the plan to acquire Berry Pallets, Inc., a wood pallet manufacturer, in May 2026 for an estimated $20 million in cash. In 2025, Berry Pallets had sales of approximately $23 million.

In April, the company closed one transaction, expanding production capacity and expanding our geographic reach in one of our core businesses, and announced another transaction expected to close in May. Dividend Payments. On April 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 dividend rate. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth.

On April 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 dividend rate. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth. Share Repurchases. During the quarter ended March 28, 2026, we repurchased 334,541 shares for $30 million, at an average share price of $89.76.

2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets

We anticipate that the current, more challenging market environment will continue in 2026 and that overall demand for the balance of the year will likely be towards the lower end of our prior guidance, which called for flat to slightly down unit expectations in each of our segments based on our sales mix. Input cost, primarily tied to energy and transportation, will remain a headwind, and while we have mechanisms in place to offset these higher costs, we expect to make progress gradually through the remainder of the year. Markets tied to new residential construction are expected to remain more challenging, while we expect stabilization across our other end markets will serve as an offset. Despite these conditions, we believe we are positioned to perform better than our markets as a result of share gains across our portfolio and the execution of our cost out program. In addition, initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution are expected to support momentum in our Deckorators and Surestone businesses in 2026.

The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.

Conference Call

UFP Industries will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website at www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Cash flow from operations to Free cash flow.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025



























Quarter Period and Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data)

2026 2025 Net sales

$ 1,461,267

100.0 % $ 1,595,519

100.0 % Cost of sales



1,225,378

83.9



1,327,323

83.2

Gross profit



235,889

16.1



268,196

16.8

























Operating expenses





















Selling, general and administrative expenses



172,883

11.8



176,254

11.0

Net gain on disposition and impairments of assets



(1,652)

(0.1)



(76)

—

Other losses (gains), net



577

—



(234)

—

Total operating expenses



171,808

11.8



175,944

11.0

























Earnings from operations



64,081

4.4



92,252

5.8

























Interest and other



(2,863)

(0.2)



(8,429)

(0.5)

























Earnings before income taxes



66,944

4.6



100,681

6.3

Income taxes



15,847

1.1



21,258

1.3

Net earnings



51,097

3.5



79,423

5.0

























Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest



(323)

—



(670)

—

























Net earnings attributable to controlling interest

$ 50,774

3.5

$ 78,753

4.9

























Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.90





$ 1.30





























Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.89





$ 1.30





























Comprehensive income

$ 50,194





$ 82,604





























Less comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(258)







(637)





























Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

$ 49,936





$ 81,967







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025









































Quarter Period and Year to Date 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 531,176

$ 394,093

$ 465,513

$ 68,505

$ 1,980

$ 1,461,267 Cost of sales



450,614



333,745



387,896



56,782



(3,659)



1,225,378 Gross profit



80,562



60,348



77,617



11,723



5,639



235,889 Selling, general and administrative expenses



56,046



45,203



61,826



8,978



830



172,883 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



68



(170)



13



1



(1,564)



(1,652) Other losses (gains), net



55



—



423



106



(7)



577 Earnings from operations



24,393



15,315



15,355



2,638



6,380



64,081 Interest and other



(70)



40



(3)



(1,820)



(1,010)



(2,863) Earnings before income taxes



24,463



15,275



15,358



4,458



7,390



66,944 Income taxes



5,791



3,616



3,635



904



1,901



15,847 Net earnings

$ 18,672

$ 11,659

$ 11,723

$ 3,554

$ 5,489

$ 51,097









































Quarter Period and Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 607,383

$ 410,008

$ 515,940

$ 60,298

$ 1,890

$ 1,595,519 Cost of sales



526,088



340,434



425,140



49,666



(14,005)



1,327,323 Gross profit



81,295



69,574



90,800



10,632



15,895



268,196 Selling, general and administrative expenses



55,355



47,769



62,784



8,462



1,884



176,254 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



24



32



120



—



(252)



(76) Other (gains) losses, net



(218)



—



80



(54)



(42)



(234) Earnings from operations



26,134



21,773



27,816



2,224



14,305



92,252 Interest and other



(60)



328



(1)



(947)



(7,749)



(8,429) Earnings before income taxes



26,194



21,445



27,817



3,171



22,054



100,681 Income taxes



5,531



4,528



5,873



669



4,657



21,258 Net earnings

$ 20,663

$ 16,917

$ 21,944

$ 2,502

$ 17,397

$ 79,423

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025









































Quarter Period and Year to Date 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 18,672

$ 11,659

$ 11,723

$ 3,554

$ 5,489

$ 51,097 Interest and other



(70)



40



(3)



(1,820)



(1,010)



(2,863) Income taxes



5,791



3,616



3,635



904



1,901



15,847 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements



1,778



2,226



2,870



112



1,486



8,472 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



68



(170)



13



1



(1,564)



(1,652) Depreciation expense



7,757



8,316



6,774



1,010



11,228



35,085 Amortization of intangibles



836



2,103



675



1,640



116



5,370 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 34,832

$ 27,790

$ 25,687

$ 5,401

$ 17,646

$ 111,356





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



3.5 %



3.0 %



2.5 %



5.2 %



*



3.5 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



6.6 %



7.1 %



5.5 %



7.9 %



*



7.6 % * Not meaningful













































































Quarter Period and Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 20,663

$ 16,917

$ 21,944

$ 2,502

$ 17,397

$ 79,423 Interest and other



(60)



328



(1)



(947)



(7,749)



(8,429) Income taxes



5,531



4,528



5,873



669



4,657



21,258 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements



1,424



2,164



2,825



264



4,884



11,561 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



24



32



120



—



(252)



(76) Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



—



—



(344)



—



—



(344) Depreciation expense



7,310



8,897



6,191



944



9,599



32,941 Amortization of intangibles



957



2,179



702



1,601



378



5,817 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,849

$ 35,045

$ 37,310

$ 5,033

$ 28,914

$ 142,151





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



3.4 %



4.1 %



4.3 %



4.1 %



*



5.0 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



5.9 %



8.5 %



7.2 %



8.3 %



*



8.9 % * Not meaningful





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) MARCH 2026/2025































(In thousands)





























Assets



2026



2025

Liabilities and equity



2026



2025

Current assets













Current liabilities













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 714,453

$ 903,562

Accounts payable

$ 255,982

$ 277,690

Restricted cash



13,952



1,061

Accrued liabilities and other



226,913



214,751

Investments



40,104



30,725

Current portion of debt



6,027



4,085

Accounts receivable



647,770



712,990

















Inventories



767,131



754,913

Total current liabilities



488,922



496,526

Other current assets



86,330



61,140

































Long-term debt and finance lease obligations



228,310



229,936

Total current assets



2,269,740



2,464,391

Other liabilities



213,406



159,488

































Other assets



277,732



266,949

Temporary equity



485



5,280

Intangible assets, net



478,775



495,921

















Property, plant and equipment, net



1,005,567



923,025

Shareholders' equity



3,100,691



3,259,056

































Total assets

$ 4,031,814

$ 4,150,286

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,031,814

$ 4,150,286



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025















(In thousands)



2026



2025

Cash flows used in operating activities:













Net earnings

$ 51,097

$ 79,423

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation



35,085



32,941

Amortization of intangibles



5,370



5,817

Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements



8,472



11,561

Deferred income taxes



(1,822)



(17)

Unrealized (gain) loss on investment and other



(921)



672

Impairment of investments



4,000



—

Equity in loss of investee



(53)



19

Net gain on sale, disposition and impairment of assets



(1,652)



(76)

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



—



(344)

Changes in:













Accounts receivable



(172,087)



(211,709)

Inventories



(45,312)



(33,830)

Accounts payable



45,358



52,902

Accrued liabilities and other



(31,154)



(46,166)

Net cash used in operating activities



(103,619)



(108,807)

















Cash flows used in investing activities:













Capital expenditures



(48,265)



(67,268)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



6,110



758

Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received



—



(3,735)

Purchases of investments



(7,836)



(7,191)

Proceeds from sale of investments



2,470



2,304

Other



(307)



(418)

Net cash used in investing activities



(47,828)



(75,550)

















Cash flows used in financing activities:













Borrowings under revolving credit facilities



10,968



4,798

Repayments under revolving credit facilities



(6,175)



(4,752)

Contingent consideration payments and other



(83)



(221)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



577



650

Dividends paid to shareholders



(20,456)



(21,322)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest



(1,082)



—

Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary



(3,937)



—

Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees



(1,205)



(9,547)

Repurchase of common stock



(23,993)



(60,553)

Other



26



21

Net cash used in financing activities



(45,360)



(90,926)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



141



312

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(196,666)



(274,971)

















All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



925,071



1,179,594

















All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 728,405

$ 904,623

















Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 914,199

$ 1,171,828

Restricted cash, beginning of period



10,872



7,766

All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 925,071

$ 1,179,594

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 714,453

$ 903,562

Restricted cash, end of period



13,952



1,061

All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 728,405

$ 904,623



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025















(In thousands)



2026



2025

Net cash used in operating activities

$ (103,619)

$ (108,807)

Increase in investment in net working capital



203,195



238,803

Maintenance capital expenditures(1)



(15,000)



(18,980)

Interest expense, net of taxes



2,002



2,106

Free cash flow

$ 86,578

$ 113,122

















(1) Breakdown of Capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:













Maintenance capital expenditures

$ 15,000

$ 18,980

Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures



33,265



48,288

Total Capital expenditures

$ 48,265

$ 67,268



SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.