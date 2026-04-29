UFP Industries Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

UFP Industries, Inc.

Apr 29, 2026, 16:05 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments reported results for the first quarter 2026.

  • Net Sales of $1.46 billion decreased by 8 percent compared to $1.6 billion a year ago due to a 1 percent decrease in price and a 7 percent decline in organic units.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.89 compared to $1.30 a year ago, and Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interests of $51 million compared to $79 million a year ago. Earnings were primarily impacted by a weaker residential construction market, adverse weather, and higher healthcare and fuel costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $111.4 million in the quarter, or 7.6 percent of net sales compared to 8.9 percent a year ago.
  • New product sales were 7.8 percent of total net sales.
  • Cash flows used in operating activities in 2026 was $104 million. Free cash flow1 of $87 million was used to repurchase nearly $30 million of our shares.

Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "After seeing stabilization earlier in the quarter, geopolitical tensions, unfavorable weather, and rising input costs added volatility to our operations in March, which accounted for more than half of the year-over-year decline in profits in the quarter. While we believe these headwinds will be temporary, we are actively working to offset these higher costs, particularly transportation. Despite the current backdrop, we have made considerable progress managing the things under our control and executing our strategies to position the business for long-term success. We are on track to deliver the remaining $25 million or more from our initial $60 million cost out program by year end. At the same time, we have continued to invest through the cycle. By combining greenfield expansion with disciplined M&A, we are strengthening our core businesses, introducing innovative products, and structurally lowering our cost base.  I'm incredibly proud of our team for their continued hard work. Our scale, diversified portfolio, and deep customer relationships have consistently positioned us well during periods like these and we continue to strengthen our position to drive above market growth and returns when markets recover."

Schwartz continued, "We have maintained a patient and disciplined approach to deploying capital this cycle while staying focused on finding the best and highest returns for our capital. This remains central to how we operate. After the quarter closed, we completed one transaction that strengthens our core businesses and supports our strategy to expand our footprint and drive higher-margin growth, and we expect to close an additional transaction in May. Our M&A pipeline remains active, and we continue to pursue strategic targets and organic investments, while opportunistically returning cash to our shareholders given our robust financial position. Following $56 million in a recent acquisition, $30 million in share repurchases, and a 3% dividend increase, we continue to maintain ample liquidity and financial flexibility. We are confident in our diversified business model and balanced capital allocation approach, which we believe puts us in a strong position to continue to drive shareholder value."

1

Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

UFP Consolidated








(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date


2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

1,461,267

$

1,595,519

(8.4)

%

Net earnings

51,097

79,423

(35.7)

Net margin

3.5

%

5.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

111,356

142,151

(21.7)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.6

%

8.9

%











Percentage change in net sales:








Organic units

(7)

%




Acquisitions







Selling prices

(1)





UFP Retail








(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date


2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

531,176

$

607,383

(12.5)

%

Net earnings

18,672

20,663

(9.6)

Net margin

3.5

%

3.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA

34,832

35,849

(2.8)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

6.6

%

5.9

%











Percentage change in net sales:








Organic units

(13)

%




Acquisitions







Selling prices

1





  • ProWood organic unit sales declined 15 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to unfavorable winter weather, the absence of storm-related demand which carried over from the fall of 2024 into early 2025, the loss of low margin commodity sales which commenced in the second quarter of 2025, and generally weaker consumer sentiment. 
  • Deckorators' organic unit sales grew 2 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 27 percent and our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 4 percent, both from the same quarter a year ago.
  • UFP Edge organic unit sales declined 20 percent due to the closure of the Bonner facilities at the end of 2025 and rationalizing the product portfolio to those that can achieve profitability targets.

UFP Packaging








(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date


2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

394,093

$

410,008

(3.9)

%

Net earnings

11,659

16,917

(31.1)

Net margin

3.0

%

4.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA

27,790

35,045

(20.7)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.1

%

8.5

%











Percentage change in net sales:








Organic units

(3)

%




Acquisitions

1





Selling prices

(2)





  • Structural Packaging organic unit sales were flat in the quarter compared to year ago levels.
  • PalletOne organic unit sales declined 11 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker demand, which was partially offset by a 4 percent contribution from acquisitions.
  • Protective Packaging organic unit sales increased 5 percent in the quarter from a year ago levels as a result of the Jeffersonville, Indiana facility, which became fully operational in the third quarter of 2025.

UFP Construction








(In thousands)

Quarter Period and Year to Date


2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

465,513

$

515,940

(9.8)

%

Net earnings

11,723

21,944

(46.6)

Net margin

2.5

%

4.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA

25,687

37,310

(31.2)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

5.5

%

7.2

%











Percentage change in net sales:








Organic units

(5)

%




Acquisitions







Selling prices

(5)





  • Site Built organic unit sales declined 14 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to soft demand caused by economic uncertainty, housing affordability challenges, and unfavorable weather.
  • Factory Built organic unit sales declined 8 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to the loss of low margin commodity sales, partially offset by a 1 percent contribution from acquisitions. Despite the decline, gross profits improved.
  • Concrete Forming Solutions' organic unit sales grew 14 percent in the quarter from year ago levels driven by market share gains associated with value-added product sales.
  • Commercial organic sales grew 15 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as overall demand has improved.

Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet and as of March 28, 2026, had liquidity of approximately $2.0 billion consisting of over $715 million of cash and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

  • Organic Growth. The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $250 million to $275 million on capital projects in 2026.
  • Acquisitions and Inorganic Growth.  In April, the company closed one transaction, expanding production capacity and expanding our geographic reach in one of our core businesses, and announced another transaction expected to close in May.
    • On April 6, 2026, the company acquired the operating assets of the composite decking manufacturing facility of MoistureShield, Inc., a leading player in the growing wood plastic composite industry, for $56 million in cash.  The acquisition expands our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for our Deckorators product offering.  In 2025, MoistureShield had sales of approximately $50 million.
    • On April 28, 2026, the company announced the plan to acquire Berry Pallets, Inc., a wood pallet manufacturer, in May 2026 for an estimated $20 million in cash. In 2025, Berry Pallets had sales of approximately $23 million.
  • Dividend Payments. On April 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 dividend rate. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth.
  • Share Repurchases. During the quarter ended March 28, 2026, we repurchased 334,541 shares for $30 million, at an average share price of $89.76.

2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets

We anticipate that the current, more challenging market environment will continue in 2026 and that overall demand for the balance of the year will likely be towards the lower end of our prior guidance, which called for flat to slightly down unit expectations in each of our segments based on our sales mix.  Input cost, primarily tied to energy and transportation, will remain a headwind, and while we have mechanisms in place to offset these higher costs, we expect to make progress gradually through the remainder of the year.  Markets tied to new residential construction are expected to remain more challenging, while we expect stabilization across our other end markets will serve as an offset. Despite these conditions, we believe we are positioned to perform better than our markets as a result of share gains across our portfolio and the execution of our cost out program. In addition, initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution are expected to support momentum in our Deckorators and Surestone businesses in 2026.

The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.

Conference Call

UFP Industries will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website at www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.

UFP Industries, Inc.                                          

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Cash flow from operations to Free cash flow.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 2026/2025














Quarter Period and Year to Date

(In thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

Net sales

$

1,461,267

100.0

%

$

1,595,519

100.0

%

Cost of sales

1,225,378

83.9

1,327,323

83.2

Gross profit

235,889

16.1

268,196

16.8












Operating expenses










Selling, general and administrative expenses

172,883

11.8

176,254

11.0

Net gain on disposition and impairments of assets

(1,652)

(0.1)

(76)


Other losses (gains), net

577



(234)


Total operating expenses

171,808

11.8

175,944

11.0












Earnings from operations

64,081

4.4

92,252

5.8












Interest and other

(2,863)

(0.2)

(8,429)

(0.5)












Earnings before income taxes

66,944

4.6

100,681

6.3

Income taxes

15,847

1.1

21,258

1.3

Net earnings

51,097

3.5

79,423

5.0












Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(323)



(670)














Net earnings attributable to controlling interest

$

50,774

3.5

$

78,753

4.9












Earnings per share - basic


$

0.90


$

1.30














Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.89


$

1.30














Comprehensive income

$

50,194


$

82,604














Less comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(258)



(637)














Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

$

49,936


$

81,967


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025





















Quarter Period and Year to Date 2026

(In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net sales

$

531,176

$

394,093

$

465,513

$

68,505

$

1,980

$

1,461,267

Cost of sales

450,614

333,745

387,896

56,782

(3,659)

1,225,378

Gross profit

80,562

60,348

77,617

11,723

5,639

235,889

Selling, general and administrative expenses

56,046

45,203

61,826

8,978

830

172,883

Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets

68

(170)

13

1

(1,564)

(1,652)

Other losses (gains), net

55



423

106

(7)

577

Earnings from operations

24,393

15,315

15,355

2,638

6,380

64,081

Interest and other

(70)

40

(3)

(1,820)

(1,010)

(2,863)

Earnings before income taxes

24,463

15,275

15,358

4,458

7,390

66,944

Income taxes

5,791

3,616

3,635

904

1,901

15,847

Net earnings

$

18,672

$

11,659

$

11,723

$

3,554

$

5,489

$

51,097





















Quarter Period and Year to Date 2025

(In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net sales

$

607,383

$

410,008

$

515,940

$

60,298

$

1,890

$

1,595,519

Cost of sales

526,088

340,434

425,140

49,666

(14,005)

1,327,323

Gross profit

81,295

69,574

90,800

10,632

15,895

268,196

Selling, general and administrative expenses

55,355

47,769

62,784

8,462

1,884

176,254

Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets

24

32

120



(252)

(76)

Other (gains) losses, net

(218)



80

(54)

(42)

(234)

Earnings from operations

26,134

21,773

27,816

2,224

14,305

92,252

Interest and other

(60)

328

(1)

(947)

(7,749)

(8,429)

Earnings before income taxes

26,194

21,445

27,817

3,171

22,054

100,681

Income taxes

5,531

4,528

5,873

669

4,657

21,258

Net earnings

$

20,663

$

16,917

$

21,944

$

2,502

$

17,397

$

79,423

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025





















Quarter Period and Year to Date 2026

(In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net earnings

$

18,672

$

11,659

$

11,723

$

3,554

$

5,489

$

51,097

Interest and other

(70)

40

(3)

(1,820)

(1,010)

(2,863)

Income taxes

5,791

3,616

3,635

904

1,901

15,847

Expenses associated with share-based compensation

arrangements

1,778

2,226

2,870

112

1,486

8,472

Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets

68

(170)

13

1

(1,564)

(1,652)

Depreciation expense

7,757

8,316

6,774

1,010

11,228

35,085

Amortization of intangibles

836

2,103

675

1,640

116

5,370

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,832

$

27,790

$

25,687

$

5,401

$

17,646

$

111,356



















Net earnings as a percentage of net sales

3.5 %

3.0 %

2.5 %

5.2 %

*

3.5 %



















Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

6.6 %

7.1 %

5.5 %

7.9 %

*

7.6 %

* Not meaningful






































Quarter Period and Year to Date 2025

(In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total

Net earnings

$

20,663

$

16,917

$

21,944

$

2,502

$

17,397

$

79,423

Interest and other

(60)

328

(1)

(947)

(7,749)

(8,429)

Income taxes

5,531

4,528

5,873

669

4,657

21,258

Expenses associated with share-based compensation

arrangements

1,424

2,164

2,825

264

4,884

11,561

Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets

24

32

120



(252)

(76)

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability





(344)





(344)

Depreciation expense

7,310

8,897

6,191

944

9,599

32,941

Amortization of intangibles

957

2,179

702

1,601

378

5,817

Adjusted EBITDA

$

35,849

$

35,045

$

37,310

$

5,033

$

28,914

$

142,151



















Net earnings as a percentage of net sales

3.4 %

4.1 %

4.3 %

4.1 %

*

5.0 %



















Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

5.9 %

8.5 %

7.2 %

8.3 %

*

8.9 %

* Not meaningful

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

MARCH 2026/2025
















(In thousands)














Assets

2026

2025

Liabilities and equity

2026

2025

Current assets






Current liabilities






Cash and cash equivalents

$

714,453

$

903,562

Accounts payable

$

255,982

$

277,690

Restricted cash

13,952

1,061

Accrued liabilities and other

226,913

214,751

Investments

40,104

30,725

Current portion of debt

6,027

4,085

Accounts receivable

647,770

712,990








Inventories

767,131

754,913

Total current liabilities

488,922

496,526

Other current assets

86,330

61,140
















Long-term debt and finance lease

obligations

228,310

229,936

Total current assets

2,269,740

2,464,391

Other liabilities

213,406

159,488
















Other assets

277,732

266,949

Temporary equity

485

5,280

Intangible assets, net

478,775

495,921








Property, plant and equipment,

net

1,005,567

923,025

Shareholders' equity

3,100,691

3,259,056
















Total assets

$

4,031,814

$

4,150,286

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,031,814

$

4,150,286

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 2026/2025








(In thousands)

2026

2025

Cash flows used in operating activities:






Net earnings

$

51,097

$

79,423

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:






Depreciation

35,085

32,941

Amortization of intangibles

5,370

5,817

Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements

8,472

11,561

Deferred income taxes

(1,822)

(17)

Unrealized (gain) loss on investment and other

(921)

672

Impairment of investments

4,000


Equity in loss of investee

(53)

19

Net gain on sale, disposition and impairment of assets

(1,652)

(76)

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



(344)

Changes in:






Accounts receivable

(172,087)

(211,709)

Inventories

(45,312)

(33,830)

Accounts payable

45,358

52,902

Accrued liabilities and other

(31,154)

(46,166)

Net cash used in operating activities

(103,619)

(108,807)








Cash flows used in investing activities:






Capital expenditures

(48,265)

(67,268)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

6,110

758

Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received



(3,735)

Purchases of investments

(7,836)

(7,191)

Proceeds from sale of investments

2,470

2,304

Other

(307)

(418)

Net cash used in investing activities

(47,828)

(75,550)








Cash flows used in financing activities:






Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

10,968

4,798

Repayments under revolving credit facilities

(6,175)

(4,752)

Contingent consideration payments and other

(83)

(221)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

577

650

Dividends paid to shareholders

(20,456)

(21,322)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

(1,082)


Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary

(3,937)


Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees

(1,205)

(9,547)

Repurchase of common stock

(23,993)

(60,553)

Other

26

21

Net cash used in financing activities

(45,360)

(90,926)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

141

312

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(196,666)

(274,971)








All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

925,071

1,179,594








All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

728,405

$

904,623








Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$

914,199

$

1,171,828

Restricted cash, beginning of period

10,872

7,766

All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$

925,071

$

1,179,594








Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

714,453

$

903,562

Restricted cash, end of period

13,952

1,061

All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

728,405

$

904,623

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025








(In thousands)

2026

2025

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(103,619)

$

(108,807)

Increase in investment in net working capital

203,195

238,803

Maintenance capital expenditures(1)

(15,000)

(18,980)

Interest expense, net of taxes

2,002

2,106

Free cash flow

$

86,578

$

113,122








(1) Breakdown of Capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:






   Maintenance capital expenditures

$

15,000

$

18,980

   Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures

33,265

48,288

   Total Capital expenditures

$

48,265

$

67,268

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.

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