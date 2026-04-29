UFP Packaging Expands Upper Midwest Pallet Manufacturing Footprint with Acquisition of Berry Pallets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Packaging, a division of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI), announced this week the acquisition of Berry Pallets, Inc., a pallet manufacturer based in Waseca, Minn.

The transaction extends UFP Packaging's national pallet manufacturing network into the Upper Midwest — and reflects a deliberate effort to building a business that can grow alongside national customers to every corner of the country and North America.

"The way we build a truly national network isn't by planting a flag and moving on, it's by finding the right businesses in the right markets, investing in them, and scaling from a strong foundation," said Scott Worthington, President of UFP Packaging. "Berry Pallets has exactly the kind of base we look for: a well-run operation, deep customer loyalty, and a team that has earned the trust of their market. That's what gives us the platform to grow in the Upper Midwest and well beyond. And as that network scales across regions, the efficiencies we create translate directly into value for our customers."

"Berry Pallets brings exactly what we look for in an acquisition: a well-run facility, a loyal customer base, and a team that knows their market," said Justin Elwell, Executive Vice President of PalletOne, UFP Packaging's national pallet business. "Our role is to provide the operation with the stability, investment, and broader resources to grow — without disrupting what has made them successful. When you build into a region the right way, you create the kind of strength that national customers can depend on."

The acquisition advances UFP Industries' capital allocation strategy, which prioritizes investments in core, higher-margin businesses, disciplined M&A, and the expansion of manufacturing capacity in markets that support national customers across packaging and industrial end uses. For UFP Packaging, the strategy is as much about depth as it is about reach — acquiring businesses with proven track records, investing in their growth, and building a multi-region platform where scale drives efficiency and customers benefit from more competitive, consistent service from the Upper Midwest to every corner of North America.

About UFP Packaging UFP Packaging is a leading North American provider of industrial packaging solutions and the largest producer of wooden pallets and crates in the United States. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., UFP Packaging is a member of the UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) family of companies.

About PalletOne A UFP Packaging company, PalletOne is the nation's largest single-source pallet manufacturer. Headquartered in Bartow, Fla., the company manufactures pallets, provides pallet repair programs, recycles used pallets, and produces a variety of other wood products — including customized services such as Pallet Concierge™ and wood packaging design, engineering, and testing. PalletOne is an industry leader in robotic and automated pallet manufacturing. For more information, visit www.palletone.com.

About UFP Industries UFP Industries' operating subsidiaries manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ufpi.com.

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.