UFP Packaging Announces Nail-Gun-Free Crate Line for Safer Assembly

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UFP Industries, Inc.

Mar 24, 2026, 11:04 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Packaging debuted Slot-Lock and Clamp-Lock 100, two new industrial crate systems engineered for nail-gun-free assembly. The additions expand its pneumatic-free product portfolio alongside U-Loc 200, introduced in 2025.

The new systems improve workplace safety and efficiency by eliminating the need for nail and staple guns, providing safer alternatives to traditional pneumatic construction.

"Even in mature markets like crating, innovation can meaningfully improve how work gets done," said Robert Bilbrough, director of product development. "We are proud to develop solutions that address safety, efficiency and employee satisfaction within our customers' manufacturing environments."

The new crates exceed safety standards without compromising strength or durability. Each system can be disassembled without damaging components, supporting reuse and reducing waste.

Slot-Lock

Slot-Lock is a closed-style crate that uses CNC-routed interlocking panels and secures with strapping. It is suited for aerospace and defense components, medical technology equipment, and sensitive electronics.

Clamp-Lock 100

Clamp-Lock 100 is an open-style crate that uses patent-pending steel L-bracket fasteners designed for hand application during assembly. It is suited for commercial equipment, building materials, and infrastructure components.

U-Loc 200

U-Loc 200 is an open-style crate featuring patented polyamide fasteners designed for hand application and removal. This system is ideal for automotive components as well as heavy machinery and equipment.

UFP Packaging's in-house engineering and design teams provide customizable configurations of each system. For more information, visit https://ufppackaging.com/products/nail-gun-free-crates.

About Robert Bilbrough

Robert Bilbrough is the director of product development at UFP Packaging. Over 12 years at UFP Industries, he has led the development of packaging solutions that address industry pain points and holds multiple patents for his designs. He began his career in 2014 as a specialist after earning his degree in industrial and product design from Auburn University.

About UFP Packaging

UFP Packaging is a leading North American provider of industrial packaging solutions and the largest producer of wooden pallets and crates in the United States. With expertise in metal fabrication, corrugated conversion and labeling, UFP Packaging offers a full range of packaging services, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., UFP Packaging is a subsidiary of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI).

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.

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