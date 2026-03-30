UFS and BankOnIT Unite as Navanta, a Trusted Solutions Advisor for Community Financial Institutions

Leading community FI focused providers come together under a new brand identity to deliver a unified, purpose‑built technology environment backed by relationship‑driven service.

GRAFTON, Wis. and OKLAHOMA CITY, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFS and BankOnIT today announced they are coming together under a new brand identity as Navanta, marking an exciting evolution for the organizations and the community financial institutions (FIs) they serve. The rebrand unifies several industry leading community-FI focused organizations, including UFS, BankOnIT, Safe Systems, and Quest Analytics, into a single, trusted advisor delivering technology, core banking, security, advisory, compliance, and CRM solutions designed specifically for community banks and credit unions.

With expanded expertise, deeper capabilities, and a unified team, Navanta delivers what bankers value most: greater reliability, stronger protection, and a more secure and predictable technology environment — all backed by high touch, relationship-driven service.

Navanta's newly launched website highlights the company's expanded story, capabilities, and mission. With a deep understanding of "The Business of Banking" including regulatory, operational, technology, and customer experience needs, Navanta has a proven record of supporting community banks and credit unions across the U.S. More than 700 community financial institutions will continue working with the same people they know and trust, now backed by a larger, unified platform focused on one purpose: empowering community bankers to thrive together.

A Brand Built for Bankers

"Navanta signals a collaboration between community bankers and our people for outcome-driven and relationship-focused growth," said Eric Jones, President and CEO, Navanta. "Our story is built on more than 35 years of deep banking expertise, working as an extension of every institution we serve. Our purpose is simple and unwavering: We empower community bankers and our people to thrive together. The new Navanta brand captures that promise and the momentum we are building together. That is why our rallying cry is, Go Bankers, Go."

The Navanta name draws inspiration from navigate and advantage—reflecting the company's role in helping community FIs move confidently through today's complex technology landscape while gaining the edge they need to succeed on their ambitions.

A Purpose-Built Portfolio Built Around Bankers' Needs

Navanta unifies critical systems, infrastructure, and services—reducing risk and simplifying the technology stack so bankers can focus on strategy and customer relationships. The company's core business lines include:

Managed IT Services featuring Bankers Private Cloud®

Core Banking

CRM Solutions (formerly known as Quest Analytics)

Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Services

Advisory Services

This integrated approach brings clarity, continuity, and confidence to community bankers navigating operational, regulatory, and customer experience demands.

Client Experience Remains Personal and High Touch

Navanta builds on the trusted relationships and service philosophies that defined UFS, BankOnIT and the other legacy brands for nearly four decades. While the brand has evolved, the company's commitments remain unchanged.

"With Navanta, I don't spend my time worrying about IT. I can focus on balancing day-to-day execution with long-term strategy," said Alicia Wade, Chief Operating Officer at Sovereign Bank. "Navanta brings together technology, security, and strategic guidance in a way that feels seamless. They understand our environment, anticipate issues before they become problems, and serve as a trusted advisor, delivering the personal service and insight community banks depend on."

A Stronger Future for Community Banking

Navanta's unified identity simplifies multiple legacy brands, brings teams and expertise together, and accelerates the company's ability to invest and innovate for the needs of modern community financial institutions.

Community bankers interested in exploring how Navanta can support their institution's technology, security, and operational needs are encouraged to schedule a consultation with a Navanta advisor.

About Navanta

Navanta is the trusted technology and services partner for community financial institutions, unifying critical systems, security, cloud infrastructure, and support into one seamless, purpose-built experience. With more than 35 years of banking expertise and a deep belief in the community banking mission, Navanta delivers solutions with heart, soul, and extraordinary service. From managed IT with Bankers Private Cloud® and Flex+, to core banking CRM, and advisory services, Navanta helps institutions simplify complexity, reduce risk, and strengthen daily operations. Navanta empowers community bankers and the teams that support them to thrive together. Go Bankers, Go.™ For more information, visit navanta.com or contact York Public Relations.

SOURCE UFS