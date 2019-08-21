UGG Collective Launches For Autumn/Winter 2019

"The UGG Collective consists of Californian musicians, actors, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, photographers and professional athletes. Like UGG ® , they are bold, provocative, free-spirited, optimistic and real," said Andrea O'Donnell, President, Fashion & Lifestyle Brands . "Each season, we select new groups of unique individuals to represent the brand. In telling their stories, we tell ours."

Gabi Wilson /H.E.R. dives into enigma to get listeners to focus on her sound rather than the person behind it. Writing and practicing music since the age of three, the California native's soulful songs have garnered praise from the likes of Alicia Keys , Bryson Tiller , and Rihanna. Touted as one of R&B's rising stars, she won her first GRAMMY Award in February 2019 and is part of a growing group of young creatives who are revising identity and art in the digital age.





UGG® continues to celebrate its unique culture with the new Autumn/Winter 2019 campaign, featuring UGG® Collective members and iconic California landmarks. From majestic mountains and wild woodlands to buzzing cities and quiet beach towns, California represents an eclectic paradise that brings together people from all across the world. For the brand's new campaign, UGG® and the cast traveled across San Francisco finding breathtaking locations in the Presidio and historic Battery Chamberlain.

The brand campaign was shot by photographer Frederic Auerbach and produced by 3Star Productions. The cast was assembled by casting director Shay Nielsen, and came to life with the help of wardrobe stylist Kate Ruth, hair stylist Nikki Providence and makeup artist Dana Delaney. The locations were given flair and detail with the assistance of set designer Eli Metcalf.

