UGG Collective Launches For Spring/Summer 2020

"The UGG Collective is an ever-changing group that reflects our values and our California lifestyle. This season, the Collective includes a passionate chef, an inspired artist, a digital curator, a fearless skateboarder, and a seasoned choreographer. In telling their stories, we tell ours." – Andrea O'Donnell , President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands

Dominique Crenn is the first woman in the United States to receive three Michelin stars for her restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco . Driven by passion and purpose, the success of her restaurants proves that hard work, dedication, and a provocative point of view can change the world.





Claire Tabouret is a French artist based in Los Angeles . Immersed in the arts at an early age, her figurative paintings, drawings, and sculptures deconstruct the female form and explore the enigmas of childhood. Drawing inspiration from mythology, history, and personal experience, her work offers an impassioned and uninhibited commentary on notions of femininity.





Jordan Watson , known in creative communities as "Watts", is a Los Angeles -based curator focused on digital art. Through his virtual gallery @love.watts and his physical gallery 0-0LA, Watts supports emerging artists and endeavors to make art accessible to all.





Ajani Russell is an amateur skateboarder and interdisciplinary artist from Brooklyn . She's a founding member of Skate Kitchen, a collective of fearless female skaters from New York who inspired Crystal Moselle's eponymous film released last year. When Ajani isn't skating the city streets, she's studying art at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) in Valencia, California .





Nathan Mitchell is a dancer and choreographer from Seattle . He infuses meaning into every movement and channels raw power with every step. He's performed in countless projects, including McQ's short film "Eating Emotions (Chased by Sounds)" and Charlotte Tilbury's "Scent of a Dream" commercial alongside Kate Moss .

The backdrop for the Spring/Summer 2020 Collective campaign was the Eric Lloyd Wright House in Malibu, California. Designed by Eric Lloyd Wright, the property was passed down by his grandfather, world-famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The estate was never completed but remains an iconic California landmark renowned for its modernist look.

The brand campaign was shot by photographer Frederic Auerbach and produced by 3Star Productions. The cast's looks came to life with the help of wardrobe stylist Kate Ruth, hair stylist Nichole Servin and makeup artist Katey Denno.

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship.

