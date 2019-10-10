UGGLIFE Campaign Celebrates Individuals Like You and Yours

" The world today can be complicated and difficult. To survive you need the love and support of your family. Whether it's the family you're born into or the family you create, it helps you grow and become the person you want to be. At UGG, we have always believed that family is important, because without them where would you find the courage to be yourself? With our #UGGLIFE campaign, we wanted to celebrate our friends, their families and their love."

– Andrea O'Donnell, President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands

The #UGGLIFE campaign features model-mother Slick Woods and her son; legendary rock musician and multi-disciplinary artist Kim Gordon and her daughter, poet, artist and model Coco; actor Luka Sabbat and his father and creative director Clark; model Paloma Elsesser and her sister Ama; actress Sasha Lane and her brother Sergio; and fashion designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta. Photographed by noted visual artist Chen Man in Los Angeles, the inspiration behind the campaign is an homage to the brand's California heritage which highlights both vast terrains and wooded enclaves. Seen through eye-catching rich red and deep blue hues, which represent the California state flag and coastline, respectively, the use of colorblocking is a play off of the UGG® brand's roots seen through the new contemporary and bold direction.

Keeping the same spirit and feel only UGG® can deliver, the brand introduces a celebratory collection that reimagines heritage pieces from the UGG® family for every kind of individual. Drawing inspiration from the brand's Classic Short II, Classic Mini II and Neumel, the collection is comprised of thirteen renowned and renewed styles seen through an evolutionary lens. The brand's Classic boot gets a pick-me-up with the Classic Femme Mini and Classic Femme Short which feature two-inch wedges, soft suede, wool lining, and a durable outsole. Inspired by the bold, metropolitan style of San Francisco, UGG® transformed the Classic boot into the fashion-forward Classic Femme Over-the-Knee wedge-boot.

The Fluff Punk boot combines Twinface sheepskin, a soft leather upper and exposed Toscana fur giving the brand's miniture Classic silhouette an edgy makeover. The Classic Boom combines sneaker and boot to create a style that's youthful and versatile, where the Classic Boom Buckle features a woven webbed strap for added flair.

The Classic Rebel Biker Short and Classic Rebel Biker Mini are bold updates to the UGG® Classic boot that pushes boundaries with iconic biker boot details and an eye-catching saw-toothed platform.

The Neumel Flex takes one of the brand's best-selling styles and replaces the laces with an elastic gore band for a modern and easified update. The Harkland takes style to the next level with state-of-the-art Vibram® outsoles and even more cushioning.

From what started as a men's surf brand in 1978 and transcended into a fashion industry authority, UGG® continues to show what it means to live the California lifestyle by being bold, provocative and free-spirited. Since then, the brand has evolved beyond the iconic boot into a family tied together by #UGGLIFE.

On Oct. 9, UGG® hosted an exclusive event at Academy LA celebrating the launch of the brand's Autumn/Winter 2019 #UGGLIFE campaign. Casting director for the presentation models, campaign star Slick Woods enlisted an eclectic group of individuals that empowered and inspired her. Drawing inspiration from the #UGGLIFE campaign's family-focused narrative, the brand enlisted eyewear designers and DJs Coco & Breezy to curate the soundtrack for the event and The Garden, brothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears, for a musical performance. Notable guests who attended the launch event included Slick Woods, Paloma Elsesser, Luka Sabbat, Kim Gordon, Coco Gordon Moore, Cailin Russo, Chen Man, Alana O'Herlihy, Allie & Lexi Kaplan, Moses Sumney and more.

Campaign Imagery

Campaign Videos

Product Profile Imagery

Event Imagery

Campaign Photography Credit: Chen Man

Product Profiles & Videos Credit: UGG®

Event Photography Credit: Jerritt Clark & Stefanie Keenan, Getty Images

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com. @ugg @uggmens #UGGLIFE

SOURCE UGG

Related Links

http://www.ugg.com

