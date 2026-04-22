UGREEN Enters Sports Arena with New England Patriots Partnership

UGREEN becomes the Official Technology Accessory Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium for the 2026 season, marking UGREEN's first-ever global sports partnership.

The collaboration includes on-site activations at Gillette Stadium and digital fan engagement across the team's official platforms

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer technology, today announced a partnership with the New England Patriots, becoming the Official Technology Accessory Partner for the team's 2026 season. This inaugural collaboration marks UGREEN's first official sports partnership and is a major milestone for the brand in the North American market.

Bring Your A-Game

Through this collaboration, UGREEN will showcase its latest extra-tiny charging lineup as well as the SynCare AIoT Series, set for a commercial debut this football season, on one of the most prominent stages in professional sports. The partnership will introduce UGREEN's ecosystem to a wide audience, highlighting the practical performance and everyday reliability the brand is known for.

Powering Every Play: UGREEN Fuels Fans at Gillette Stadium and Beyond

"Partnering with the New England Patriots reflects a shared commitment to high performance, innovation, and excellence," said Samuel Zhang, chairman and founder of UGREEN. "The Patriots are a globally recognized sports franchise with a long and storied history of success. 'Bring Your A-Game' reflects how we believe technology should help people perform at their best in every moment, whether in the stands or at home, connecting fans to every play and every victory."

UGREEN will activate across both physical and digital channels, with a strong presence at Gillette Stadium. During preseason and regular-season home games, fans will experience interactive tech activations in the Gillette Stadium activation zone and integrations across the team's digital and social platforms, connecting fans with the Patriots on and off the field.

"UGREEN has a strong track record of innovation that will enhance how fans stay connected on game day and beyond," said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer at Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "As we continue to elevate the fan experience at Gillette Stadium and across our digital platforms, this partnership creates new opportunities to engage Patriots fans in meaningful and impactful ways."

UGREEN believes the New England Patriots embody what it means to "Bring Your A-Game," a standard built on discipline, resilience, and the drive to outperform on every play. That same drive defines UGREEN, who creates technology that is always ready and always dependable, so every user and player can stay powered when it matters most.

Raising the Game: UGREEN's Journey in North America

Since entering the North American market in 2014, UGREEN has built a strong presence across categories including charging, connectivity, and consumer storage. In 2025, the company ranked number 1 globally in both expansion accessories and consumer NAS shipments. In 2026, UGREEN drew further attention at CES, underscoring its momentum in consumer tech innovation.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

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SOURCE UGREEN