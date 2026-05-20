UGREEN Unveils Nexode & MagFlow Air Editions: Pocket Power That Packs a Punch

WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global consumer technology company, today announced the launch of its new Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions, a collection of ultra-portable charging solutions tailored for Apple users. The Air Editions combine compact design, powerful performance, and dependable safety, delivering truly pocket-sized fast charging for life on the go.

Ultra-Compact Charging for MacBook Air

Pocket Power that Packs a Punch

At the forefront is the Nexode Air 65W Charger, a compact yet powerful solution for MacBook Air users. Despite its tiny size, it delivers up to 65W of stable fast charging. Beyond MacBook Air, it also provides ample power for iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and other Apple devices, making it a versatile companion for both work and travel. For users seeking an even slimmer form factor, UGREEN also offers the Nexode Air 45W Charger Slim as an ultra-portable alternative.

Both products are equipped with UGREEN's Thermal Guard™ temperature control and offer broad compatibility across Apple devices, ensuring safe and reliable charging in a compact form.

Slim Magnetic Power On the Go

Away from an outlet, the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W provides seamless on-the-go charging. Its Qi2-certified 15W magnetic charging enables effortless use, while a built-in USB-C cable and additional USB-C port offer flexibility. Powered by premium ATL battery cells, it ensures enhanced safety and reliable performance.

The UGREEN Nexode and MagFlow Air Editions reflect the brand's commitment to innovation, delivering products that are compact yet powerful. Alongside the three highlighted products, the lineup also includes the Nexode Air 65W Charger Slim and MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh 15W, giving users more flexible options for different charging needs.

Price and Availability

The UGREEN Nexode Air 65W Charger and MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W are now available in the United States through the UGREEN Official Store and Amazon:

Nexode Air 65W Charger

MSRP: $39.99

Nexode Air 45W Charger Slim

MSRP: $39.99

MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W

MSRP: $79.99

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

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SOURCE UGREEN