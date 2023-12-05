Ugreen Expands Retail Presence through New Partnership with Target

  Ugreen products to be available at Target stores and online from October 8

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from October 8, Ugreen, a global leader in high-quality electronic accessories available in select Target stores and on Target.com. Target, a general merchandise retailer, has stores across the United States, with 75% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Target store.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Target, providing top-tier electronic accessories to its esteemed customers," said Evan Li, Vice President of Ugreen. "Target's motto, 'Expect more. Pay less', aligns perfectly with our belief in delivering more to our valued patrons. Our shared corporate values, embodied in our company motto, underscore our commitment and dedication to consumers. We are confident that this partnership will significantly enrich their shopping experience."

The partnership will make a variety of Ugreen products more readily available to consumer electronics customers and enthusiasts. The product offerings will include:

  • Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: This device turns a single USB-C port into 4K@60Hz HDMI port for display expansion,100W PD charging, two card slots for data transfer and two USB3.0 ports for data transfer.
  • Ugreen Macbook Hub: The product is a versatile 6-in-1 USB-C hub, designed for Macbook Pro/Air. It features a Thunderbolt 3 port that supports 100W PD charging, 40Gbps data transfer, and 6K video output. Compatible with PD charging protocols, this product ensures the user's device stays charged when needed most.
  • Ugreen Foldable Laptop Riser: The laptop stand features a 360° rotating base, adjustable viewing angles, and an ergonomic design to ease neck pain. Made of premium aluminum alloy, it supports up to 11 lb and fits all laptops up to 17.3-inch. Its open cutout design prevents overheating.
  • Ugreen Charging Laptop Stand: This product provides the convenience of instant setup and easy fold-up. It features a powerful 5-in-1 USB hub, designed to enhance productivity, and an ultra-lightweight, ergonomic laptop/tablet stand with four adjustable angles for optimal mobility. It enables users to set up an office space anywhere. Its compact design ensures it can comfortably fit in a backpack, tote bag, or even a briefcase.

This partnership with Target is part of Ugreen's ongoing efforts to enhance the accessibility of its products for consumers.

About Target
Target is a renowned American general merchandise retailer. Founded in 1902, it has grown to become one of the largest retailers in the United States. Target operates over 1,900 stores throughout the U.S., offering a wide range of products including electronics, clothing, furniture, toys, and more. Known for its commitment to offering high-quality products at affordable prices, the company's iconic red bullseye logo is recognized nationwide, symbolizing its aim to meet and exceed customer needs. Know more about Target: www.target.com

About Ugreen
Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone, and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com.

