Ugreen Kicks Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales, with Early Access Deals Starting from November 17

Ugreen

15 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Ugreen announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales campaign, bringing unparalleled deals to its full range of products – from fast-speed, versatile chargers to the latest mobile power stations – all designed to boost safety and productivity. 

Starting from November 17 to 27, the event offers a unique opportunity for bargain hunters and tech aficionados to upgrade their gadgets and accessories with discounts of up to 40%. Throughout the eleven-day sales, customers can shop and save big across all Ugreen's product line-ups, including power stations, power banks, solar panels, chargers, extension hubs, electronic accessories, and audio devices. This year, by launching the annual winter promotion ahead of schedule, Ugreen gives customers a head-start on securing the hottest deal for their most-wanted products, allowing them to snap up the best gifts for themselves and their loved ones in time for the holiday season celebration.

Adding excitement to its holiday promotion, Ugreen Germany invites fans to join the special gift giveaway slated to be held on November 17th. The lucky participants have a chance to win secret prizes (Total value of €2000). 

This year, Ugreen has upped the charging game with its latest 300W 5-Port PD GaN Fast Charger. Powerful yet compact, the high-efficiency charger can power up five devices simultaneously, featuring 4 USB C ports and a USB A port that allows users to juice up power-intensive devices like laptops, projectors, and speakers during long meetings.

Ugreen's latest venture in the power station arena, PowerRoam 2200. It boasts superfast recharging, delivering 100% charge in 1.5 hours thanks to Ugreen PowerZip Technology. U-Turbo Technology provides 3500W power for high-wattage devices, plus a highly durable closure and advanced Battery Management System (BMS) that guarantee unmatched battery safety.

Please find some of Ugreen's Black Friday and Cyber Monday below:
300W 5-Port PD GaN Fast Charger at 199.99 Euros
145W Max 25000mAh 3 Ports Powerbank at 89.99 euros
PowerRoam 2200W at 1499 euros
PowerRoam 1200W at 729.92 euros

Product discounts vary slightly in different countries. For specific information, please visit the Ugreen Amazon store at https://www.amazon.de/stores/page/7B915944-813E-4457-A25F-B561FAA9038C 
or official store at https://de.ugreen.com/pages/black-friday-cyber-monday.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274720/EN_pic.jpg

