Ugreen Prepares Innovative Product Demo for IFA 2023

News provided by

Ugreen Limited

28 Aug, 2023, 00:06 ET

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a renowned consumer electronics brand focused on power solutions, has confirmed plans to participate in the highly anticipated IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The event, known for showcasing innovation and technical breakthroughs in consumer electronics, will take place at Messe Berlin from September 1-5.

Continue Reading
Ugreen's exhibition booth located at Booth H 5.2-A113 on any given day during the event.
Ugreen's exhibition booth located at Booth H 5.2-A113 on any given day during the event.

Ugreen will showcase some of its upcoming products at the event as part of its commitment to revolutionizing the charging and portable energy sectors. Visitors will get to experience next-gen future power solutions up close by visiting Ugreen's exhibition booth located at Booth H 5.2-A113 on any given day during the event.

Leading the way among Ugreen products at the show is the Nexode 300W Gallium Nitride Charger, which is the first 300W multi-port GaN fast charger. Capable of fast charging multiple devices simultaneously, the product also comes equipped with four USB-C and one USB-A port, establishing a new industry benchmark for mobile-device quick charging. Next up for visitors seeking innovative solutions is Ugreen's exciting PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station, which features the latest LiFePO4 EV-rated batteries and caters to the growing demand for reliable and portable energy solutions.

As a global brand, Ugreen leverages its technical expertise in the consumer power domain to form strategic alliances with industry giants like BYD to foster pioneering product development and advances outdoor power solutions, creating a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Spearheaded by a commitment to being a value-driven and customer-centric brand, Ugreen has stood firm in its pursuit of industry-leading excellence. With an eye on the future industry landscape, Ugreen has planned to launch a new series - the Ugreen NAS (Network Attached Storage), which is positioned as a small data center.

Ugreen's Vice President Evan Li said, "At Ugreen, we constantly listen to our users' feedback and strive to incorporate their suggestions into our product development process. It is through this close collaboration with our customers that we are able to bring them more surprises and exceed their expectations."

About Ugreen

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 100 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories.

For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Ugreen Limited

Also from this source

Ugreen bereitet innovative Produktdemo für die IFA 2023 vor

Ugreen's PowerRoam Series Provides Safe, Green Energy Options for a Multitude of Indoor and Outdoor Scenarios

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.