Ugreen Unveils PowerRoam 2200: A Portable Power Station Set to Power Anything, Anytime, Anywhere

News provided by

Ugreen Limited

09 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has announced the release of its groundbreaking PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station. Living up to the slogan "Power Anything, Anytime, Anywhere," the PowerRoam 2200 solidifies its position as the best portable power station available in the 2 kWh range.

Continue Reading
Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 Power Station
Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 Power Station

The PowerRoam 2200 is a versatile solution that is ideal for home backup and outdoor entertainment. This revolutionary device boasts "warp-speed" recharging capabilities, making it incredibly efficient. Utilizing Ugreen's proprietary PowerZip Technology, the PowerRoam 2200 recharges to 80% in just 50 minutes and becomes fully charged in 1.5 hours. This breakthrough helps users never to be held back by long charging times again. Unshackling such a limitation found on most portable power solutions, the PowerRoam 2200 offers a powerful performance that can power 99% of home appliances.

Thanks to the embedded U-Turbo technology, the product can produce an output of up to 3,500W, exceeding the average power range of similar devices. The PowerRoam 2200 is equipped with six AC outlets supporting up to 2,400W of output power and offers 16 various outlets in total. This feature ensures that consumers can power almost any home appliance effortlessly.

One of the product's most impressive features is its long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, which offers 3,000 recharge cycles—six times more than the industry average. The unit's internal components are shielded by a high-strength, integrated polycarbonate ABS shell, providing added durability. Further enhancing its longevity is the advanced Battery Management System (BMS), which is capable of protecting against over-current, over-voltage, and overheating.

Ease of mobility is a crucial aspect of any portable power station, and Ugreen addresses this with the PowerRoam 2200's detachable polybutylene trolley. This trolley enables easier transportation, making the device highly portable and convenient for any adventure. In terms of expandability, the PowerRoam 2200 is second to none. It allows users to connect up to five expansion batteries, offering a total capacity increase from 2kWh to 12kWh. This feature makes it easier than ever to prepare for emergencies, making the device not just a gadget but an essential home appliance.

The PowerRoam 2200 also comes with a robust array of 16 outlets, offering extensive options for any device, including a specialized Anderson port for RV power appliances. Control is further placed into users' hands through the UGREEN app, which allows for real-time monitoring and control of the PowerRoam 2200 from anywhere and at any time. The app provides access to Quiet Mode, Power-Saving Mode, and Child Safety Lock functions, among others, ensuring a safe and customized user experience.

Pricing and Availability

Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 is available for purchase starting today, for $1,999 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and Ugreen.com. The recommended retail price for Amazon UK is £1,999, and €1,999 on Amazon EU.

About Ugreen

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone, and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com .

CONTACT: pr@ugreen.com

SOURCE Ugreen Limited

Also from this source

Ugreen Expands its Customer Base Following Partnership Agreement with Micro Center

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has teamed up with Micro Center to bring its cutting-edge power supply offerings to consumers. The...
Ugreen Nexode RG Gives a New Face to Charging Devices

Ugreen Nexode RG Gives a New Face to Charging Devices

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, is excited to introduce its latest adapters. The Nexode RG 30W USB C GaN Charger ("the RG 30W") and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.