UH Law 2026 Rosenberg Lecture Features Michael Roth, a National Voice on Academic Freedom and Higher Education Policy

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center will host Wesleyan University President Michael S. Roth as the keynote speaker for the 2026 Yale L. Rosenberg Memorial Lecture.

Key Information About the Event:

What is Roth's lecture about?

A historian and longtime academic leader, Roth will present his keynote lecture titled, "Academic Freedom Depends on the Ecosystem of Free Speech," examining how a healthy culture of open dialogue is essential to protecting academic freedom and strengthening democratic institutions.

When and where is the event?

The lecture is scheduled Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. CST in the Danny M. Sheena Courtroom at the John M. O'Quinn Law Building on the UH campus.

Does the event provide MCLE credit?

Yes. The event is approved for 1 hour of Texas MCLE credit.

Is the event in person or virtual?

Attendees may participate in-person or virtually. A reception and book signing will follow the in-person program.

How can I register?

Registration is open now on the UHLC website.

Who is Michael S. Roth?

Since becoming president of Wesleyan University in 2007, Roth has led major campus initiatives, expanded interdisciplinary programming and a record‑breaking fundraising effort exceeding $482 million, primarily dedicated to financial aid. He has also worked to expand access to higher education, including new outreach efforts following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 affirmative action ruling.

His books include "The Student: A Short History" (2023), "Beyond the University: Why Liberal Education Matters" (2014) and "Safe Enough Spaces" (2019). In 2025, Roth received the PEN/Benenson Courage Award for his defense of academic freedom amid rising governmental pressure.

What is the Yale Rosenberg Lecture?

The Yale L. Rosenberg Memorial Fund was established to fund a student-writing prize and to bring distinguished speakers to the Law Center. The lecture series honors Rosenberg, who joined the University of Houston Law Center faculty in 1972 after a distinguished career in government. His teaching of civil procedure, federal jurisdiction, professional responsibility, and Jewish law earned him the UH Teaching Excellence Award in 2000. An award-winning scholar, Rosenberg has been called "America's prophet" for his analysis of the decline of federal habeas corpus. An alumnus of Rice University, he graduated from New York University Law School in 1964. Past Rosenberg speakers have included Samuel L. Levine, Joshua Dressler, David Dow, Cornell Brooks, Renee Knake Jefferson, Gabriel "Jack" Chin, Tanya Kateri Hernandez, Nelson Tebbe, Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Janai S. Nelson and Noah R. Feldman. To view and download COMPARATIVE AMERICAN AND TALMUDIC CRIMINAL LAW by Irene Merker Rosenberg and Yale L. Rosenberg, a book published electronically by the University of Houston Law Center, please visit: law.uh.edu/rosenberg/jewishlaw/.

EVENT DETAILS

What: 2026 Yale L. Rosenberg Memorial Lecture presented by keynote speaker Michael S. Roth, President of Wesleyan University over "Academic Freedom Depends on the Ecosystem of Free Speech"

When: Thursday, April 23, 2026 – 6:30 PM CST

Where: John M. O'Quinn Law Building, Danny M. Sheena Courtroom (In‑person & Virtual)

More Information / Registration: Visit UHLC's Rosenberg Lecture page

Media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected]; Rashda Khan Director of Communications, 713-743-2184 [email protected]

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. U.S. News & World Report ranked the Law Center No. 54 overall among law schools nationwide and ranked UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property and Information Law, and Part-time programs in the Top 10. The Law Center is ranked #9 among U.S. law schools for return on investment (ROI) by LawCrossing and in the ABA Journal. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center