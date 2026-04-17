UHG UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds United Homes Group (UHG) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 9, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In United Homes To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in United Homes between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against United Homes Group, Inc. ("United Homes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UHG) and reminds investors of the June 9, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's controlling shareholder, Nieri, intended to force a sale of the Company; (2) that Nieri was taking actions to devalue the Company and its financial condition; (3) that Nieri leveraged his controlling interest to effectuate that sale, including by effectively forcing the dissident directors to resign; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Nieri was not acting in the best interests of the Company and public investors.

On May 19, 2025, the Company announced its Board of Directors had "appointed a special committee comprised solely of independent directors and initiated a review of strategic alternatives in order to explore ways to maximize shareholder value" including "a sale of the Company, a sale of assets, and a refinancing of existing indebtedness, among others."

Then, on October 20, 2025, before the market opened, the Company announced the outcome of the special committee review. The special committee, in conjunction with its legal and financial advisors, "unanimously determined" that "continuing to execute on the Company's strategic plan as an independent, public company is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders at this time."

However, the Company also disclosed that the entire Board of Directors, except for the Company's founder, Michael Nieri, was prepared to resign unless "the Company's existing management team was fully empowered to execute on the Company's strategic plan" and "Mr. Nieri stepped down from his position as Executive Chairman of the Company and agreed to forego any remaining cash compensation to which he would be entitled under his existing employment agreement, in furtherance of Company cost-saving initiatives." The Company reported that Nieri did not agree, and thus, six of the Company's seven board members resigned and only Nieri remained on the Board.

On this news, United Homes' stock price fell $2.23 per share, or 52.46%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 20, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Next, on November 6, 2025, before the market opened, United Homes issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The press release revealed that, following the Company's announcement of the special committee's findings and the majority of the Board's resignations, "the Company has been engaged in discussions with various key counterparties, including its lenders, land banking partners, and insurers, regarding, among other things, the pressing need to identify replacement directors, maintaining compliance with loan covenants, and planning for the ongoing operations of the Company." The press release further revealed the Company had only closed 262 homes, a decrease of 29% year over year, resulting in $90.8 million in revenue, a decrease of 23% year over year.

On this news, United Homes' stock price fell $0.11 per share, or 7.6%, to close at $1.34 per share on November 6, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Finally, on February 23, 2026, before the market opened, United Homes announced that it had agreed to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanley Martin Homes, LLC in an all-cash transaction that represents an enterprise value of approximately $221 million, cashing out all stockholders for consideration of $1.18 per share. On the last trading day preceding the announcement, United Homes' stock closed at a price of $2.38. The deal price thus represents an over 50% discount on the preceding trading price. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

On this news, United Homes' stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 51.68%, to close at $1.15 per share on February 23, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding United Homes's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the United Homes Group class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/UHG or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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