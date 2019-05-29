Uila and Niagara Networks partner to provide unprecedented visibility analytics for Hybrid Cloud deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, a premier provider for security and visibility layer, announced today a partnership agreement with Uila Inc., the Monitoring and Analytics company for Hybrid Enterprises. Together, the two companies will provide seamless full-stack visibility solution for faster and deeper analysis into data that moves laterally within the virtualized environment, including Data Center and Cloud deployments, bridging the gap between infrastructure, virtualization, application and security monitoring.

Data center architecture has evolved dramatically in recent years, enabling it to effectively run large-scale, distributed, secured, multi-tier applications across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. To support and ultimately ensure delivery of business-critical applications and services, a distinct architecture has emerged that involves resource sharing between network, physical infrastructure, and virtualization technologies. A majority of the traffic within any virtualized deployment moves laterally (east-west), which could mean that once a malware is inside of the Data Center it could become unstoppable. This makes monitoring of that virtualized east-west traffic very critical for any IT team in addition to the traditional north-south monitoring.

The partnership will provide a highly scalable solution architecture with the ease of having a distributed deployment of Uila's Virtual Smart Taps across private cloud and multi-clouds environment for monitoring the east-west traffic. With Niagara Networks' robust Network Packet Broker, traffic can be tunneled from the virtualized networks using Uila to specific network service, monitoring devices, performance management and security appliances. The unique joint solution allows customers to not only monitor applications, networks and infrastructure, but also identify known, suspicious, and unknown traffic passing through the combined physical, virtual and cloud network. The rollout of the Uila-Niagara integration requires no agents for traffic capture like other Application Performance Monitoring solutions, so the IT teams can monitor any host or application without special approvals from the application owners. With this integration, enterprise organizations will have complete visibility into Network Virtualization deployments like VMware NSX and be able to build their network micro-segmentation plans. Users also have the option to upgrade to enable the full performance and security analysis and troubleshooting for applications and networks using Uila as an overlay monitoring solution.

"We are excited to partner with Niagara Networks to bring this powerful integration to our joint enterprise customers and push the future of application-centric performance and security monitoring for Hybrid Enterprises," says Chia-chee Kuan, CEO and Founder for Uila. "Today's announcement is another solid step in our strategic focus on our Deep Packet Inspection capabilities and the packets being the single source of truth with the recording and analysis of east-west network traffic communication patterns for performance and security monitoring."

"Today, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with Uila. It enables us to extend our advanced security and monitoring visibility layer for the private and public cloud," said Ben Askarinam, CEO of Niagara Networks. "This means data-center operations will be better served, and better performance delivered for our enterprise customers."

About Uila

Uila provides Monitoring & Analytics in a single pane of glass for the Hybrid Enterprise. With Uila, IT Operations and Cloud IT teams can visualize application workload dependencies across cloud platforms, rightsized resources and investments for their workloads and plan workload migration strategies for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud deployments. IT teams can also identify performance bottlenecks for business-critical services using full-stack correlation with 1-click root cause analysis and a patented Deep Packet Inspection technology that understands over 3,000 application protocols for transactional metadata analysis. Businesses use Uila to align themselves with their IT teams and cut time to resolution from days to minutes, keep their application at peak performance at all time and ensure end-user satisfaction to the fullest across cloud boundaries.

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks provides high performance network visibility solutions to allow seamless administration of security solutions, performance management and network monitoring. Niagara Networks products provide advantages in terms of network operation expenses, downtime, and total cost of ownership.

A former division of Interface Masters, Niagara Networks provides all the building blocks for an advanced Visibility Adaptation Layer at all data rates up to 100Gb, including taps, bypass elements, packet brokers and a unified management layer. Thanks to its integrated in-house capabilities and tailor-made development cycle, Niagara Networks are agile in responding to market trends and in meeting the customized needs of service providers, enterprise, data centers, and government agencies.

SOURCE Niagara Networks Inc

Related Links

https://www.niagaranetworks.com/

