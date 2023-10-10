UK-based real estate investment firm Greenridge announces the successful first close of its £150 million Greenridge Opportunities LP ("GO") fund, primarily driven by GCC Investors

Greenridge exceeds its first fundraising target by 46%

GCC Investors contribute to over 80% of GO Fund's total commitment, cementing regional confidence in UK Real Estate

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenridge Investment Management Limited, a leading UK-based real estate investment firm with a strong track record of counter-cyclical investment in high-grade commercial properties, proudly announces the successful first close of its £150 million Greenridge Opportunities LP ("GO") fund. The GO fund surpassed its first capital raise target by an impressive 46%.

Remarkably, contributions from outside the UK have accounted for over 80% of the fund's total commitment, highlighting the deep trust investors place in UK real estate in general, and more specifically on Greenridge given its three-decade long track record.

The prevailing UK economic climate has created a fertile ground for strategic investments in real estate. High inflation and rising cost of debt are forcing many property owners to divest. The market is witnessing several institutions facing redemption and liquidity issues, and lenders exerting pressure on borrowers. For investors, this opens up a rare avenue as they have a significant opportunity to delve into income-producing premium UK commercial properties at competitive rates.

As UK institutional entities and other investors re-engage with the market in 3 to 4 years from now once economic recovery reaches a certain level, capital values will witness an upward trend, paving the way for promising exit opportunities. The GO fund, designed for swift and assured property acquisitions, aligns impeccably with the market's current pulse. Having already successfully concluded its first property transaction, the fund is on a fast track, with subsequent negotiations actively in progress.

Bik Bhuptani, Co-Founder of Greenridge, said, "Our successful first close of the GO fundraising is a testament to Greenridge's strategic ability and understanding of the global market. For our partners and investors, this presents an invaluable chance to be part of a landscape ripe with opportunities. We aim to bridge the best of both worlds, capitalizing on the UK's property market while understanding the nuances and expectations of our overseas counterparts."

Paul Simmons, Co-Founder, further emphasized, "Greenridge has always believed in the philosophy of 'having skin in the game.' By investing our capital alongside our partners, we ensure that our objectives are aligned. This alignment, combined with our expertise and the unique opportunities the UK market offers now, creates a compelling proposition for investors. We invite you to join us in this journey, leveraging our combined strengths for mutual success."

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios with lucrative, income-generating UK properties are encouraged to engage with Greenridge, especially as they gear up for the GO fund's second round of capital raising. A defining hallmark of Greenridge's legacy is its commitment to co-investing alongside its esteemed partners. This ensures not only mutual interests but also a shared vision of success.

About Greenridge:

Founded in 1994 with the vision to invest its founders' capital in lower-risk real estate ventures, Greenridge has for nearly three decades consistently delivered superior returns across various business cycles. Today, the firm manages a substantial portfolio of real estate assets throughout the UK. Greenridge specializes in partnering with global investors seeking direct exposure to UK commercial real estate, offering them not only robust returns but also the confidence of investing in top-notch assets within a reliable jurisdiction. The firm's unyielding commitment to investing in properties with strong fundamentals—location, infrastructure, tenants, lease longevity, and a limited occupational supply—ensures promising opportunities for both capital value and income growth. The seasoned Greenridge team boasts expertise in all stages of property transactions, from origination to final sale. Prioritizing the preservation and growth of capital, Greenridge's investment strategy emphasizes stable jurisdictions and robust real estate fundamentals, especially in key locations that present significant value.

