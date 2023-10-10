UK-based real estate investment firm Greenridge announces the successful first close of its £150 million Greenridge Opportunities LP ("GO") fund, primarily driven by GCC Investors

News provided by

Greenridge Investment Management Limited

10 Oct, 2023, 12:51 ET

  • Greenridge exceeds its first fundraising target by 46%
  • GCC Investors contribute to over 80% of GO Fund's total commitment, cementing regional confidence in UK Real Estate

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenridge Investment Management Limited, a leading UK-based real estate investment firm with a strong track record of counter-cyclical investment in high-grade commercial properties, proudly announces the successful first close of its £150 million Greenridge Opportunities LP ("GO") fund. The GO fund surpassed its first capital raise target by an impressive 46%.

Remarkably, contributions from outside the UK have accounted for over 80% of the fund's total commitment, highlighting the deep trust investors place in UK real estate in general, and more specifically on Greenridge given its three-decade long track record. 

The prevailing UK economic climate has created a fertile ground for strategic investments in real estate. High inflation and rising cost of debt are forcing many property owners to divest. The market is witnessing several institutions facing redemption and liquidity issues, and lenders exerting pressure on borrowers. For investors, this opens up a rare avenue as they have a significant opportunity to delve into income-producing premium UK commercial properties at competitive rates.

As UK institutional entities and other investors re-engage with the market in 3 to 4 years from now once economic recovery reaches a certain level, capital values will witness an upward trend, paving the way for promising exit opportunities. The GO fund, designed for swift and assured property acquisitions, aligns impeccably with the market's current pulse. Having already successfully concluded its first property transaction, the fund is on a fast track, with subsequent negotiations actively in progress.

Bik Bhuptani, Co-Founder of Greenridge, said, "Our successful first close of the GO fundraising is a testament to Greenridge's strategic ability and understanding of the global market. For our partners and investors, this presents an invaluable chance to be part of a landscape ripe with opportunities. We aim to bridge the best of both worlds, capitalizing on the UK's property market while understanding the nuances and expectations of our overseas counterparts."

Paul Simmons, Co-Founder, further emphasized, "Greenridge has always believed in the philosophy of 'having skin in the game.' By investing our capital alongside our partners, we ensure that our objectives are aligned. This alignment, combined with our expertise and the unique opportunities the UK market offers now, creates a compelling proposition for investors. We invite you to join us in this journey, leveraging our combined strengths for mutual success."

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios with lucrative, income-generating UK properties are encouraged to engage with Greenridge, especially as they gear up for the GO fund's second round of capital raising. A defining hallmark of Greenridge's legacy is its commitment to co-investing alongside its esteemed partners. This ensures not only mutual interests but also a shared vision of success.

About Greenridge:

Founded in 1994 with the vision to invest its founders' capital in lower-risk real estate ventures, Greenridge has for nearly three decades consistently delivered superior returns across various business cycles. Today, the firm manages a substantial portfolio of real estate assets throughout the UK. Greenridge specializes in partnering with global investors seeking direct exposure to UK commercial real estate, offering them not only robust returns but also the confidence of investing in top-notch assets within a reliable jurisdiction. The firm's unyielding commitment to investing in properties with strong fundamentals—location, infrastructure, tenants, lease longevity, and a limited occupational supply—ensures promising opportunities for both capital value and income growth. The seasoned Greenridge team boasts expertise in all stages of property transactions, from origination to final sale. Prioritizing the preservation and growth of capital, Greenridge's investment strategy emphasizes stable jurisdictions and robust real estate fundamentals, especially in key locations that present significant value.

SOURCE Greenridge Investment Management Limited

Also from this source

UK-based real estate investment firm Greenridge announces the successful first close of its £150 million Greenridge Opportunities LP ("GO") fund, primarily driven by GCC Investors

Greenridge Investment Management Limited, a leading UK-based real estate investment firm with a strong track record of counter-cyclical investment in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.