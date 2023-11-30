UK E-learning Market size is to grow by USD 11.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., D2L Corp. AND Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in the UK is estimated to grow by USD 11.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.27%. The e-learning market in the UK is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer e-learning market in the UK are Adobe Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., McGraw Hill, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., First Media Solutions Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Looop Online Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Thoma Bravo LP, Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Virtual College Ltd., Walkgrove Ltd., and WillowDNA. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in UK

Company Offering:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers E-learning solutions where one can speed up course creation using automated branching and by copying the appearance and style of one object and applying it to another.

The company offers E-learning solutions where one can speed up course creation using automated branching and by copying the appearance and style of one object and applying it to another. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - The company offers E-learning solutions that provide people with virtual and in-person instructor-led training sessions, eLearning, and playlists that work for organizations of all sizes.

The company offers E-learning solutions that provide people with virtual and in-person instructor-led training sessions, eLearning, and playlists that work for organizations of all sizes. D2L Corp. - The company offers E-learning solutions that combine tools, services, and support one needs to deliver a best-in-class teaching and learning experience for academic staff and students.

The company offers E-learning solutions that combine tools, services, and support one needs to deliver a best-in-class teaching and learning experience for academic staff and students. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Learning process enhancements in the academic sector

Learning process enhancements in the academic sector Key Trend - Increase in adoption of microlearning

- Increase in adoption of microlearning Major Challenges - Rising in-house content development

The learning process enhancements in the academic sector are key factors driving market growth. The use of digital learning tools such as e-learning solutions and systems is enabling personalized teaching to students, thus enhancing their engagement and skills. Moreover, to create a digital platform for the recording and monitoring of internet education and training delivery, educational technology solutions have become increasingly accepted by Higher Education Institutions.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into packaged content and solutions. The e-learning market share growth in the UK by the packaged content segment will be significant during the forecast period. The package content segment is composed of eBooks, Simulations, and other videos for learning. The vendors will deliver custom educational material to the end users according to their requirements. As a result of the cost advantages and better access to a wide variety of education materials in all subjects, institutions, and organizations are increasingly considering packaged content as opposed to print textbooks.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports

The edtech market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.61% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 108.98 billion.

The K-12 instruction material market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,390.95 million.

E-learning Market In The UK Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.7

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio